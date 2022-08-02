Fans theorize that Kim Kardashian’s latest look has a connection with Kanye West

Ads

Fans seem to think that Kim Kardashian sporting an “Incredibles” t-shirt on Instagram has a definite connection with Kanye West. The “Flashing Lights” rapper has compared his ex-wife and his children to “The Incredibles” in the past. In fact, he agreed to do his first interview as a testimonial with Kim on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” because of the film.

“The wife had a big butt and I see our life becoming more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly,” West explained during the confessional. Although the clip is from 2019, it seems Kimye fans haven’t forgotten about it. A fan responded to the photos in a tweet and said, “Kanye’s influence is profound,” while another he wrote“Kimberly you know Ye likes the Incredibles.”

The shirt isn’t the only clue that makes fans think Kimye is back together. In July, West liked one of Kardashian’s posts, according to the US Sun, although he is rarely active on social media. Fans will have to stay to see if Kim K posts posts with Pete Davidson in the near future or if anything is really going on with her seemingly separated husband.