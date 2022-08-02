Famous people who are also lovers of roulette – Leisure – PLAZA NUEVA

That roulette is one of the most exciting games is nothing new. Thanks to this, it attracts very diverse people to entertain themselves and try gambling. And celebrities are not left out of it. They are also part of this movement, making many statements about the episodes they have had, their strategies and how they like to play roulette. We will tell you below in more detail which famous people are lovers of roulette as surely as you are too.

Whether you play online or in a land-based casino, roulette is without a doubt one of the most engaging games that grabs people's attention. The thrill of seeing where the ball lands and if it is in the number you have chosen gives a unique adrenaline rush to the body.

In addition to roulette, celebrities prefer these types of games:

Poker

Black Jack

slots

Without further ado, here are some of the famous people who have confessed to being lovers of roulette:

Ben Affleck

He has been seen on several occasions in land-based casinos sitting around a roulette wheel, one of his favorite games along with poker. He considers himself a fan of these games and has confessed to winning quite a lot of money both in roulette and in poker games in some of the most important casinos in the world.

Matt Damon

Ben Aflleck’s friend is not far behind. Being a great world star, both roulette and other games are his weakness. Poker and blackjack are also part of his favorite games. According to his own statements, he began to develop a great interest in gambling when he had to research one of his characters in the movie Rounders. That’s when he approaches the casinos to bet and finally this becomes a passion in his life.

Those who know him say that he is surely the best poker player in the entertainment world.

Brad Pitt

Like his colleague Matt Damon, his passion for the casino began when he had to enter this world for a movie. More precisely it was the movie Ocean. There he got into roulette for a long time to prepare for his character because he had to know the game perfectly. And little by little, that research became one of his passions.

Along with roulette, another of Brad Pitt’s favorite games is blackjack, where he has confessed that he loves establishing certain strategies. And that on a day-to-day basis he prefers online casinos where he can play slots.

Paris Hilton

The heiress of the Hilton hotels has shown herself several times in the casinos and has confessed to being a fan of the game. She has been seen both at the roulette and at the poker tables in various casinos in Las Vegas. But she is also said to be a regular player at online casinos.

charles barkley

The famous sportsman and NBA basketball player is passionate about the casino. So much so that he has confessed more than once to having spent close to 10 million dollars on games, something that he can afford due to the great career he has had as a professional player. Like the previous cases, beyond roulette he also ventures into other types of games such as poker or blackjack.

Tiger Woods

Continuing with the famous athletes, the golfer Tiger Woods is another of the great fans and lovers of roulette. He has said in several interviews that he has spent thousands of dollars in the casino at different tables and that his favorites are roulette and blackjack.

Tobey Maguire

The actor had to prepare for a movie by delving into the world of the casino, both in roulette and in poker. To such an extent that he took private classes with a professional in these games who taught him different techniques and strategies so that he could capture his character. But Tobey took it one step further and applied these techniques in real life.

It is said that when it comes to poker, Tobey was part of a circle of famous players that included Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, among others.

Of course there are more famous people who are fans of roulette and the casino, but these are the most relevant and the ones who have talked about it the most in public. So like you, they too feel trapped by this type of entertainment.