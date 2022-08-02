ESPN experts justify America’s bad step; Chivas is in crisis, they say

ESPN specialists give their opinion on the results of both clubs: The Eagles squad can help get out of trouble, Chivas with more disadvantages

Chivas Y Americatwo of the most important teams in Mexican soccer, are not going through their best moment in the Apertura 2022 and the specialists of ESPN They break down the reasons for their crisis.

It is not common to see ‘Rebaño’ and those from Coapa in the last places of the table, not even at the start of the tournament, as can be seen with the two teams after finishing Day 6 of the MX League.

From the hand of Ricardo Cadena, Chivas occupies the fourteenth position with only five units out of a possible 24, while Americawith Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz, is fifteenth with four points.

The America He has the ‘excuse’ that he has also had to fulfill international matches in the United States, which implies trips and changes in his work plan, but in Chivas the results do not arrive and the lack of a goal condemns the team from Guadalajara.

Next, the opinion of the talent of ESPN:

JORGE PIETRASANTA

“For me in the America there is no crisis yet, but well starting with the Guadalajara, there is a crisis there, because it cannot be that the team does not score a goal at home in four games and it has a lot to do with the injury of ‘JJ’ Macías, before the tournament started. They were recovering him little by little, he had scored goals in the preseason and already reaching the campaign he was injured and there had to be, even, a panic purchase “.

“I get the impression that Cadena doesn’t want to use Ormeño, because he uses him very little. I also think that Cadena started to move him when he didn’t have anything to move him; I’m referring to the formation, the one that had given him results in closing the previous tournament, to get as far as he got. He had a very good tournament”.

“When they gave him the accolade to continue as a coach, he began to move, which I did not understand… Suddenly the coaches, there are some who do go crazy; the coach goes to their heads and they start committing mistakes”.

“And from AmericaAs I said before, I think there is no crisis. I’ve seen good games against Manchester City, against Real Madrid, and it’s obvious that having so many games can affect the team in some way, but I wouldn’t have traded playing three high-level games for anything, even though for these teams it’s pre-season , and risk the League a little, because finally, they classify 12 “.

“Note that we are talking about elite teams, like Chelsea or Real Madrid, recently champions of the Champions League, and City, which is always involved in those and has one of the best coaches on the planet.”

ESPN specialists give their opinion on the results of both clubs: The Eagles squad can help get out of trouble, Chivas with more disadvantages. ESPN

MAURICIO PEDROZA

“There are different reasons… Chivas It is in crisis because it has led to years of terrible decisions by the board around the team, and the team is poorly built, it depends on a single player: Alexis Vega. When Alexis Vega doesn’t work out, the rest of the team collapses.”

“Y America, when we thought it was better built, today it is in crisis because of the technician. Fernando Ortiz has managed poorly; the administration of legs has not been adequate, both in breaks due to travel, or adjustments during matches. They have ‘eaten’ him.

“The America he has passages in which he plays soccer well, but because he has very good soccer players, he has a lot of talent at his disposal, unlike the Guadalajara