[Entrevista] Samsung Designers Explain How to Play and Connect with a Brand on Roblox – Samsung Newsroom U.K.

In the world of the metaverse, there is a mysterious planet that fills you with awe, making you feel like you are in a science fiction movie. On this planet live lemonade-loving aliens who work at Samsung Station and conduct research on new Samsung Electronics products. This magical world exists in the realm of Space Tycoon. We invite you to experience the exotic and fantastical world of Samsung aliens.

This universe is called Samsung Space Tycoon, an experimental virtual space that Samsung recently launched on the popular metaverse platform, Roblox. It is a virtual space where users can build and customize real Samsung products in the metaverse.

The idea for the space came from the “Samsung must have hired an alien” joke, a joke people make every time the brand launches an innovative product. The designers envisioned a world in which the “Samsung aliens” would create a universe they would also live in, an advanced environment with abundant resources, somewhere in a bright future that would allow the aliens to research and create new products.

In Space Tycoon, young users, including Generation Z, can naturally engage with the Samsung brand and enjoy more personalized experiences within the metaverse.

To learn the full story behind the development of this virtual space in Roblox, Samsung Newsroom caught up with Soojung Lee, Jaeik Lee, Yeonee Choi, and Doeun Shin, the designers at the company’s Corporate Design Center who led the Space Tycoon Project.

From making appliances to decorating your lab with aliens: how to experience Samsung in Space Tycoon

Upon entering Space Tycoon, the game begins with a story task that asks the user to create a virtual product with Samsung’s aliens.

Users can mine minerals to create and craft products in the lab. With them, they can collect coins that they can use to buy smartphones, vacuum cleaners and other products. In addition, they can purchase a variety of items to customize their characters, various entertainment events will also be available in the space.

“We started this project with the hope that the younger generations around the world would become closer to Samsung.”, said Soojung Lee, the designer who led this project.

“We wanted to create a familiarity with Samsung by allowing young people to get more used to the brand and, more importantly, to have fun and experience with it.”, Lee continued.

“We were looking for a platform where users can experience things directly, rather than just a space where we can promote our products. We concluded that the metaverse platform called Roblox, which has the largest number of global users, was the most suitable.”

The reason why Space Tycoon was created as a simulation game is because the focus of the game is on the user experience.

“Instead of having a brand that simply provides passive experiences, we wanted to provide a more active experience where users can make products for themselves in the metaverse and go beyond experiences in reality. To achieve that, this genre was the best for Space Tycoon”, explained Choi, who designed the game’s UI and stages.

Imagination becomes reality in Samsung’s Space Tycoon

In addition to simply creating Samsung products in-game, these virtual and customizable devices can be used for non-traditional purposes, bringing a unique brand experience to users.

Explaining the context for how Samsung products will be used in the metaverse, designer Shin emphasized the importance of providing a fun experience for younger users.

“We prioritize Gen Z having fun while interacting with the Samsung brand and products using metaverse features, rather than providing boring technical information about product performance such as battery capacity and camera resolution.said Shin, who designed the visual interaction and graphical user interface (GUI) of the visual concept for Space Tycoon.

In Space Tycoon, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone can be a scooter or a bag. The Sero TV converts into a one-person helicopter and the Jet Bot robot vacuum cleaner converts into a hoverboard. “Using our imagination, we intentionally excluded real-life applications of Samsung products and gave them new features so that these products are used in completely different ways in the metaverse.Jaeik Lee added.

Similarly, he said that this new creative approach will probably help Generation Z to think of Samsung as a friendly and innovative lifestyle brand, instead of just seeing it as a smartphone and home appliance company.

Unique experiences presented by the universe in a fantastic variety of colors

Space Tycoon’s environment is an advanced location in a bright future that is unique and rich in features, enabling the aliens to research new products. Unlike the vast and silent image of space that is continually thought of, the cheerful colors of Space Tycoon capture the attention of users. To create an eye-catching environment in this virtual space, the designers went into detail to create the concept of this new world.

“Instead of using a dark and serious image of the space, we wanted to create a mysterious place that is both bright and cheerful.Shin said. He added that they also seek to show a more advanced future by working on the design concept, by which they refer to sci-fi images drawn by children. They were also inspired by the concept of atompunkwhich showed how people in the 1960s imagined the future.

“It is a utopian place filled with grand buildings, colorful spaceships, and in harmony with beautiful nature. This concept is unrealistic, but it is full of elements that spark the imagination. […] The first goal was to make users feel that this is a different planet than Earth, and then we focused on designing a fantastic environment that would attract users’ attention.Jaeik Lee added.

In Space Tycoon, the environment is filled with colors that are not naturally seen on Earth. Designer Jaeik Lee said that she meticulously designed the virtual space and environment. “We kept familiar elements, such as ponds, plants, and rocks, for users to identify these as elements of nature, but we also tried to create an unfamiliar environment by adding a touch of artificiality in texture and color. For example, we made desert pink instead of a sand color, we also made the forest more of a jade color, and we created metal cacti, as well as mushrooms and plants that emit neon lights.”.

Within Space Tycoon, there are also fun and unique elements: “When the aliens accidentally landed on Earth, they fell in love with the lemonade, so they took it back to space.”. Designer Jaeik Lee even offered a helpful tip on lemonade. “You can make Samsung products together with the aliens. Don’t forget to stop by the lemonade area to win their hearts”.

Samsung’s Space Tycoon will serve as a playground for future generations

Once Gen Z experiences Samsung in Space Tycoon, the brand has plans to continue connecting with users across the metaverse.

Shortly after the release of Space Tycoon, many users flocked to virtual space. “Just a few days after the launch of the service, the number of visits exceeded 5.9 million. Roblox users play on average for about 5 minutes, but there were already heavy users who were in the game for more than 3 hoursSoojung Lee said. He also explained Samsung’s plans to expand the game’s content in the future.

“Currently, around 20 Samsung products are available as in-game items, and these products come in various colors and designs.” He also talked about plans to continue expanding the game’s content so that users can enjoy Space Tycoon longer.

“When we conducted a user survey during the course of development, one child from the United States commented that they experienced a new world through Space Tycoon.” Choi mentioned that it was very moving and exciting to hear the testimony, saying that it made him feel a stronger sense of duty.

Space Tycoon advertises on billboards in Time Square in the United States and Piccadilly Circus in the United Kingdom. “We are proud that the design we have developed is on world stages. We wish to continue creating diverse content in Korea and collaborating to create enjoyable experiences for users,” he added.

Space Tycoon is Samsung’s virtual reality universe that creates new user-centric brand experiences by targeting the preferences and lifestyles of future consumers. Through this universe, Samsung will continue to deliver more innovative experiences that capture both the eyes like the hearts of users.