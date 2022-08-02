Emma Watson would be willing to play Hermione again. But on one condition

Among the most loved franchises of recent years there is certainly Harry Potter, the series of fantasy novels written by JK Rowling and become famous films with protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint. Despite The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 ended the main saga back in 2011, fans dream of seeing all the stars reunite once again for a new chapter. A hypothesis that in these hours the interpreter of Hermione Granger it does not seem to exclude completely, even if there would be conditions for this dream to become reality.

According to what is reported by the site Giant Freakin Robot, which has collected some indiscretions of anonymous sources, the actress would in fact be well prepared to return in the role of the beloved witch, provided, however, that this time the author of the novels is completely cut off from the project. A stance, if true, undoubtedly due to the controversy that the writer has caused in recent years due to her controversial positions on delicate issues such as gender identity and biological sex.

Not too long ago a novel by author transgender, Gretchen Felker-Martinin which Rowling is “burned alive” after becoming one “Crazy Terf»- term used to indicate the trans-exclusive feminists who put biological sex before gender. In short, it seems that the controversy surrounding her statements has not yet ceased and that this could cost her a future involvement in further projects of the beloved saga.

In the meantime, we remind you that fans of Harry Potter they had the opportunity to immerse themselves once again in the atmosphere of the novels thanks to Fantastic Beasts, a saga that explores the events that occurred in the magical world about sixty years before the mother saga. At the moment, three chapters have already been distributed, but the arrival of two more films has already been confirmed that will close the storyline linked to Grindelwald. It is therefore likely that fans will still have to wait for the end of this cycle before Warner Bros. can think of reuniting the iconic cast of the original franchise.

Source: Giant Freakin Robot

