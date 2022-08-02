Elvis: The King’s biopic would already have a date for its arrival on streaming

During July, one of the most anticipated films arrived, the one that won a prolonged standing ovation at the Cannes International Festival, we talked about Elvis. Baz Luhrmann’s film has mesmerized audiences with its enormous visual and historical display, while The king continues to tell its story on the big screen, the data of its possible premiere for streaming arrives.

In some parts of the world, such as the United States, Elvis has been in the spotlight for some time. During the past weekend, the film with austin butler Y Tom Hanks It raised $6.2 million dollars internationally. In the US it has raised $129 million, while internationally the sum stands at $105.3 million, resulting in a total of $234.3 million for El Rey.

