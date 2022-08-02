Elvis: The King’s biopic would already have a date for its arrival on streaming

During July, one of the most anticipated films arrived, the one that won a prolonged standing ovation at the Cannes International Festival, we talked about Elvis. Baz Luhrmann’s film has mesmerized audiences with its enormous visual and historical display, while The king continues to tell its story on the big screen, the data of its possible premiere for streaming arrives.

In some parts of the world, such as the United States, Elvis has been in the spotlight for some time. During the past weekend, the film with austin butler Y Tom Hanks It raised $6.2 million dollars internationally. In the US it has raised $129 million, while internationally the sum stands at $105.3 million, resulting in a total of $234.3 million for El Rey.

Baz Luhrman He has done a great job bringing Elvis’ hectic life to the screen. This has been enjoyed by both fans of the music icon and the general public.

The plot of this biopic takes us from the beginning of Elvis’s (Butler) career to his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). According to Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two over 20 years, from Elvis Aaron Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom. At the center of that journey is one of the significant and influential people in the life of ElvisPriscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

As the king of rock and roll continues to show off his skills on the big screen, comes the information of when we could see them in the comfort of home. Several sites suggest that Elvis will be exclusively for hbo max. Some risk saying that it could happen from August 9, others choose to say that it will be for some time this month.

In parallel Baz Luhrman heard the news and insisted that Elvis “deserves to be seen in the movies.” In addition, for the also director of The Great Gatsby, the film should only arrive for the fall (boreal), that is, between September and December of this year.

Apparently the safest thing is that El Rey will be demonstrating his dancing skills hbo max. It will be a matter of waiting to receive an official confirmation for the exact date.

