Elena Díez and Urko Fernández, two Vitorians in ‘Mamma Mia!’

If we think of musical titles, it is one of the first that comes to mind. ‘Mamma Mia!’ It has become a classic and practically a guarantee of success at the box office. For the latest version from the production company Som, this musical theater based on ABBA’s greatest hits will also have a Vitorian flavor with the presence of Elena Díez and Urko Fernández. Both are part of a cast in which some thirty actors, dancers and singers participate. According to an announcement issued by the promoter this Tuesday, the demanding rehearsals have begun that will last for two months to fine-tune a “blockbuster” that will give birth to a “totally renewed” version. From October 7 to November 27, the Rialto Theater will host different functions of a show that promises to make “laugh and move in equal parts”.

The production company, known for its versions of ‘Billy Elliot’ or ‘Grease’, is once again betting on a young cast in which Díez plays the role of Lisa, Sophie’s friend, a character played by Amanda Seyfried in the film adaptation Directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Elena Díez began her training at the Performing Arts Workshop (TAE) and has participated in different musicals such as ‘The wonderful story of Sleeping Beauty’, ‘And we shout… Surprise!’ or ‘Musical The Adventures of Pinocchio’. For her part, Fernández is part of the body of dancers. After passing through the company Larrumbe Danza and productions of the German theater in Nordhausen, she faces this project known worldwide.

Madrid’s Gran Vía will thus become one more venue for a musical that emerged at the end of the 1990s from the songs of a pop group that had stopped recording more than 20 years ago. They did it in a renewed way thanks to the libretto by Catherine Johnson, who sewed a story from their successes. “Every day around 4,000 ABBA records are sold in the world,” says the producer about a story that starts from the life of Donna, a single and independent mother who runs a small hotel on an idyllic Greek island. The entanglement begins when her daughter reads her diaries and learns that her mother had three lovers, “three possible fathers.”

Ticket prices for the premiere on October 7 range from 27 to 74 euros.