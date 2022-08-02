Dwayne Johnson goes to see Bara and meets Ferrn Torres and Aubameyang: “It’s good to see my brothers”

ANDhe last match of the Barcelona on his tour of the United States he faced the New York Red Bulls. The duel, which ended with a 0-2 victory with goals from Dembl Y memphis, had a luxury guest. Dwayne Johnson, known as ‘The Rock’, attended the game at the Red Bull Arena and was in the locker room tunnel, where he was able to make a selfie with players like Aubameyang and Ferrn Torres.

The Hollywood star shared some images on his networks in which he could be seen enjoying the festive atmosphere and the moments before the friendly. In fact Dwayne Johnson I thanked FC Barcelona for the treatment received and, after a publication by the Catalan team on his Instagram profile, the interpreter of films like ‘Jumanji’ or ‘Red Notice’, asked the club to return to the country in the future.

Many stars in the locker room tunnel

However, the most striking thing is that moments later, Bara’s official profile shared an image of the Spanish international Ferrn Torres and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang together with Dwayne Johnson. Apparently, after the final whistle, the movie star and former wrestler wanted to greet the players of the Blaugrana team and stopped to take a selfie with the two footballers.

The image, as expected, went viral and already has more than 100,000 ‘likes’. Many fans highlighted the fact that a star like Johnson stood out as a fan of football and, specifically, of FC Barcelona. “Good to see you, my brothers. The energy of you and the Barcelona fans was…“, he indicated next to some fire emoticons.

However, some users criticized the actor for publicly positioning himself on the side of a team with an economic debt like Bara’s. “The Rock’, It is not convenient for you to associate with the club that does not pay its playersArzybek wrote.