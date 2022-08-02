Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) booed when talking about Henry Cavill’s Superman and his future confrontation

MADRID, 26 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

After its spectacular appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, held last weekend, Dwayne Johnson, the protagonist of Black Adam, has referred to the great absentee in the event, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and his possible confrontation with Man of Steel in future productions of the DC Extended Universe. Also, minutes after saying that the outcome of that match “depends on the actor playing Kal-El”Johnson referred to Cavill as “our generation’s Superman”.

Despite the incessant rumors about his possible appearance to announce new projects related to the last son of KryptonCavill was one of the great absentees of the great convention that brings together unconditional fans of cinema, series and comics.

In fact, many of the fans of the DC Extended Universe hoped that the actor would appear at some point, especially during the presentation of Black Adam, since Dwayne Johnson himself has been priming the confrontation of his anti-hero with Superman to settle who is the most powerful character in the DCEU.

Although the absence of the protagonist of the series of The Witcher was a disappointment for much of the fandom, Johnson, only had good words for his colleague. “I will say the following. Henry is a friend and he is a fantastic Superman“, sentenced in statements to ComicBook.com.

“He’s a phenomenal Superman and Henry is the Superman of our generation compared to other Supermans of the past,” Johnson said. “Every time we see each other, we have some tequila and I’m like, ‘This guy is Superman.. My long-time business partner, Dany Garcia, has been a strong supporter of Henry Cavill and his career for a long, long, long time.”





DISAPPOINTMENT AND BOOS FOR JOHNSON

And although there are not a few who waited impatiently to know if at some point, there would be a possible confrontation between the Man in Black and Kal-El in the DC Extended Universethe protagonist of Jungle Cruise could not resist answering since he burns with desire that both titans from the comics have an epic duel on the big screen to determine which of the two heroes is more powerful.

What’s more, during his presentation in Hall H, during the question and answer period for the fans, Dwayne Johnson answered the big question: Who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman?

“That’s a great question (…) Well, as you all know, because we all know this mythology, who would win a fight between Black Adam and Superman has been an old question. Pound for pound, they’re pretty evenly matched. I guess it probably all depends on who’s playing Superman. I’m just going to say that, I’ll leave it at that,” Johnson replied, receiving some boos from the audience by implying that the role is open and the character no longer belongs to Cavill.

“Almost 5,000 years after being endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient godsand imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world.“, reads the official synopsis of the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra that will hit theaters on October 21.