Drake and Nelly Furtado sang ‘I’m Like A Bird’ together

Nelly Furtado made a rare surprise live appearance this week to sing two of her hits alongside Drake at the rapper’s OVO Presents All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto.

Furtado, who hadn’t performed live for nearly five years, performed Promiscuous before being joined by Drake on the notes of I’m Like a Bird.



“Thank goodness I’m a kind, humble person who speaks well, I like to deal with people in the right way, because it’s the only way to get the next person to leave the house and do what they are about to do now” , Drake said introducing his Canadian colleague, noting her long absence from the stage.

“I don’t care how loud you sang tonight, right now I need you to sing even louder,” he added. Grammy-winning Nelly Furtado hasn’t toured since 2017, when she released her latest studio album. The Ride. However, in the last year the singer has returned to the world of music, releasing an EP with the German production duo Quarterhead in May 2021, followed by a reissue of her album lei. Loose of 2006.



Furtado’s cameo continues Drake’s hometown celebration for TRL-era hitmakers, as the rapper himself made a surprise appearance with the Backstreet Boys on the band’s visit to Toronto.