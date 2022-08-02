Dolph Lundgren responds to Sylvester Stallone’s criticism of the Rocky spin-off

Drago: Dolph Lundgren responds to Sylvester Stallone’s criticism against the Rocky spin-off

Sylvester Stallone’s anger was unleashed a few days ago when an alleged spin-off for Ivan Drago was reported. The protagonist of Rocky (92%) launched a heated statement in which he attacks the producers who are heirs to the brand for exploiting the characters he created and from whom he receives nothing. After several days, Dolph Lundgren offers some clarification regarding the severe criticism of his colleague and the other negative comments that have been spread on social networks.

Lundgren plays Ivan Drago in Rocky IV (40%), the unflappable Russian boxer who took down Apollo Creed to his death in a sports matchup. That moment was forever marked not only in the life of the main hero, but also among the fans of the saga; without a doubt, one of the high points of the long history. Drago returned in Creed II: Defending the Legacy (79%) as the trainer of his son, Viktor Drago, who ended up facing Apollo in a duel as intense as it was emotional.

According to a report from TheWrap released a few days ago, an Ivan Drago spin-off is already on the way, but Sylvester Stallone he didn’t take it well at all. Now Dolph takes to social media to send a message:

Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spin-off. There is no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week that was unfortunate. I’m in touch with Mr. Balboa, just so all the fans can relax… There he is.

dolph clarifies that there is nothing certain in Drago’s project, and that he was not even aware that sylvester had not been contacted to be part of it. Perhaps the recent details will change the course of the situation and allow a better outlook for Stallone and his ideas; Only time will give us the answer.

It is well known that Stallone does not own the rights to Rocky, nothing really, but he has worked extensively on the scripts of the films and has filled them with endearing moments that shape the heart of the saga itself. But the producer Irwin Winkler and his children are the owners of the character and everything that surrounds him, that is why sylvester He can’t get a break and he regrets every day for not having been farsighted several decades ago.

several days ago, sylvester He sent a message on networks to Irwin asking him to give him some of the Rocky rights:

Also after Irwin controlled [los derechos de] Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I really wish I had at least a little bit of the rights [de propiedad] that remain, before passing it on only to their children. I think it would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old man. This is a painful subject that eats at my soul, because I want to leave some of Rocky for my children, but it is always good to hear from the loyal fans. Keep fighting.

Two years ago, Stallone made mention of a spin-off series about the young Rocky and even shared numerous ideas for the plot on his networks. At the moment there has been no more news but it is clear that the actor could have some other brilliant projects on the way, if he is the Winkler they allow it.

