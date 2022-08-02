Dolph Lundgren responds to criticism of Sylvester Stallone for ‘Drago’, the new spin-off of ‘Rocky’

The response from some of the affected parties after the harsh criticism made by Sylvester Stallone has not been long in coming. The actor charged mainly against producer Irwin Winkler, but also against his friend Dolph Lundgren, after learning of the development of ‘Drago’a new spin-off of ‘Rocky’.

Due to the stir raised on social networks among fans of the saga, Lundgren has decided to speak out through a post on his Instagram account. In it, the person in charge of giving life to the Russian boxer Ivan Drago, has tried to clarify the situation surrounding the production of the new film.

“Just to clear things up regarding a possible spin-off of ‘Drago’. There is no approved script, no closed deals, no director and, personally I was under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a rather unfortunate press leak last week. I’m in touch with Mr. Balboa, so fans can rest easy.… That is all”affirmed the Swedish actor.

Stallone has deleted the post.

Aside from Lundgren’s statements, in the last few hours Stallone has decided to delete his controversial post on Instagram. In it, the star of the franchise came to brand the producer and his children as parasites, while he was disappointed with his friend Lundgren for hiding from him the plans he was carrying out for a character that he himself I think. We will have to wait to find out if they have finally made peace and Stallone will be part of the spin-offor on the contrary, they will continue with the plan established up to now.