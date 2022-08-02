Does Britney Spears return to music in a duet with Elton John? This we know – The Financial

A few months ago, the singer Britney Spears was released from her father’s legal guardianship after almost 14 years and has been hinting that she is ready to return to music: her long-awaited voice could return this summer duet with musician Elton John.

“I haven’t shared my voice in a long time…maybe too long,” the ‘Princess of Pop’ wrote on her Instagram on July 15, when she shared a video of her singing a new version of ‘Baby One More Time’ on Instagram. , which he wanted to launch a few years ago, but his plans were frustrated by his tutelage, he explained.

However, according to the media Page Six, his return will be with the theme ‘Tiny Dancer’, by Elton Johnwho, according to his sources in the music industry, he secretly met last week to record and will be released next month.

This theme was written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin and was first released in 1971, on the album ‘Madman Across the Water’, and then as a single in 1972, ranked 47th on the list of the 500 best songs of all times of rolling stone in 2021.

Duet with Britney Spears ‘was Elton’s idea’

“It was Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan.. They’ve recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet, and it’s amazing,” a source told Page Six.

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super secret recording session supervised by the super producer Andrew Watt”.

Watt has produced several albums for well-known artists such as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year.

According to the person who spoke to Page Six, this new version of ‘Tiny Dancer’ has already been heard by the record label people: “Everyone is freaking out… They’re saying this it will be the song of the summer”.

“Britney is officially back. She has returned to work and is very excitedadding that she also got a record deal from the label.

This would be the first official single of the ‘Princess of Pop’ since 2016, when she released ‘Slumber Party’, from her album ‘Glory’

However, none of the singers have made their collaboration official.