Documents emerge to alter Depp vs. Heard trial

A few weeks ago, one of the most complicated cases in all of Hollywood was concluded, the trial in which Amber Heard for defaming Johnny Depp in the past. This ended in favor of Deppbut now the actress would be looking to appeal against this ruling, and certain documents could help her without problem.

Last weekend more than 6,000 documents came to light that were not used in the end, with some data that could seem more than convincing and counteract some evidence that he used Depp. One of these papers mentions that the legal part of the actor would seek to spread private conversations of the actress, including intimate photos of the actress.

Added to this are some messages deleted by the former interpreter of Jack Sparrow, some in which he apologizes for an alleged accident inside a plane, a place that resulted in a kick to the head of the actress. In said text she would be apologizing for her behavior, assuring the actor’s former assistant, Stephen Deuters, who was horrified by what happened.

The issue of evidence falsification is also addressed, since the lawyers of heard assured on countless occasions that some messages and photographs were modified in favor of Depp. Likewise, the alteration of audios with cuts is alleged, which could be put against the actor in case they find enough evidence.

For now, the actress is still looking for more information to insert an appeal and that the result of the trial of a return against Depp.

Via: Documents in networks