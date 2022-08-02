Disney +, the TV series in streaming in August 2022

It will be a month of Marvel stories and characters with the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and I Am Groot.

It will be an August full of Marvel stories on Disney +. There are two TV series arriving on the streaming service; one live-action and one animated. She-Hulk: Attorney at LawMarvel’s latest Phase 4 series, follows the star of Orphan Black Tatiana Maslany as young lawyer Jennifer Walters, the Hulk’s cousin. When Bruce Banner (played by MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo) performs an emergency blood transfusion on Jennifer after she is involved in a serious accident, she gains some of his powers, without having the same anger issues as her. to keep his job despite the transformation. In the series we also find Tim Roth and Benedict Wong as Emil Blonsky / Abomination and Wong. I Am Groot instead is a collection of animated shorts focusing on the glory days of Groot, the beloved humanoid tree of Guardians of the Galaxy. We see him grow up, meet new characters and find himself in dangerous situations among the stars. In the original version, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper return to voice Groot and Rocket.

She-Hulk: New Trailer ITA: She-Hulk: the new Italian trailer of the Marvel series of Disney + – HD

It took a little longer than expected but it’s time In the name of heaven is finally coming. The crime miniseries follows Andrew Garfield as Jeb Pyre, a detective who in the first half of the 1980s investigates the real-life murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her child, uncovering buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of an inflexible faith. By popular demand, Disney + offers nostalgics and new generations an extraordinary classic of television comedy: the family sitcom Malcolm. The series, whose cast includes a Bryan Cranston who today would be unrecognizable, tells the story of a ramshackle American suburban family from the point of view of the middle child, extremely intelligent but not reluctant to get into trouble with his wild brothers. , under the never too watchful eyes of a hyper-authoritarian mother and a creepy father.

Disney +, the TV series in streaming in August 2022

First run TV series

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 (August 3)

Season 2 (August 3) I Am Groot Season 1 Part 1 (August 10)

Season 1 Part 1 (August 10) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 (August 17, weekly episode)

Season 1 (August 17, weekly episode) In the name of heavenMiniseries (August 31)

Other TV Series

Balthazar Seasons 1-3 (August 3)

Seasons 1-3 (August 3) Code Black Seasons 1-3 (August 3)

Seasons 1-3 (August 3) MalcolmSeasons 1-7 (August 3)

Docuseries and Entertainment

Wild’s funniest videos Season 1 (August 3)

Season 1 (August 3) Marvel Studios Assembled The Making of Ms. Marvel (August 3)

The Making of Ms. Marvel (August 3) Wild kingdomSeasons 1-3 (August 3)

For the little ones

Fancy Nancy Clancy Season 3 (August 3)

Season 3 (August 3) BingSeasons 1-2 (August 24)

They continue (every Wednesday)

