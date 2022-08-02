Discreet premiere of ‘Mapi’ and ‘Hermanos’ comfortably prevails over ‘CSI: Las Vegas’

This Monday, TVE’s La 1 premiered its new program for the access prime time slot, Mapi, a general knowledge contest with celebrities and presented by Jandro. The format was preceded by a great interest from the public to see how Mapi’s character, created using CGI (Computer Generated Image) technology and who has a very particular character, unfolded on set.

Though Mapi was one of the most commented topics on Twitter, in its premiere it marked a 8.2% share with 865,000 spectators, that is to say, below the average of the chain, which in July registered 8.5%. It exceeded 2.5 million unique contacts, according to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′.

The premiere of @MapiTVE in @La1_tve achieved 2,517,000 UNIQUE VIEWERS (AA). Presented by @Jandro It brings together 865,000 viewers on average and an 8.2% audience share.#Hearings 📺 pic.twitter.com/0o5Pnu2ECt — Windward Communication (@blvcom) August 2, 2022

Then, on La 1, the new season of The night of the hunters, the first in which Rodrigo Vázquez is in charge of the format. achieves 724,000 viewers on average and a 7.1% audience share. In its first season, released in January this year, the contest registered an average of 1,057,000 followers and 8.3%.

On Antena 3, the new episode of the Turkish series Brothers scored the 13.9% screen share with 1,266,000 viewers average audience. The number of followers is 7,000 viewers higher than the previous Monday, although that day marked its maximum share with 16.1%.

After his best historical quota data last Monday, #Brothers1Aug leaves the other options below two digits by signing a 13.9% share, 1,266,000 viewers and 2,499,000 unique contacts Like it and a lot with 50.7% of Fidm#QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/7c3XB9Tbeg — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) August 2, 2022

This chain achieves the most watched program of the day with Antenna 3 News 1, with a 19.3% share and 1,997,000 viewers average audience.

On Telecinco, the channel opted for the new season of CSI: Las Vegas, which starts its broadcasts with 1,051,000 followers and 9.7% share. The previous week, in that same time slot, Survivors: Last Hour was broadcast and achieved 3 points and 299,000 more followers. It should be noted that the network had strongly promoted the series, even during the broadcast of Save mewhere a crime was recreated.

The new season of ‘CSI: Las Vegas’ premiered on @telecincoes with 1,051,000 followers and a 9.7% share. ⬇️Reduce by 21.2% the data of the channel in the day (12.4%). 🥰Get 33.2% loyalty. 👨‍🦱Stands out in the 45-64 year old target (12.9%).#CSILasVegas pic.twitter.com/hL0Qyv9Yyq — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) August 2, 2022

In Cuatro the emission of Travelers Four, which on this occasion toured La Coruña with Diego Losada, Tanxugueiras and Paloma Lago. The program marked a season high by signing a 7% with 652,000 viewers.

The night of the generalists is closed by La 2 with Días de cine Clásico, which aired chinatown. The film directed by Roman Polanski with Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway stands out with a 5.8% and 607,000 viewers on average.

