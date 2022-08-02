Diane Keaton once found kissing Keanu Reeves ‘horribly embarrassing’ in ‘Something’s Gotta Give’

ads

Actors Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton shared the screen in the 2003 hit romantic movie Something’s gotta give. In the film, Reeves plays a doctor who is involved in an intimate relationship with the prolific actor.

But because of the age difference, Keaton shared a time that she had a hard time kissing her co-star.

Diane Keaton didn’t think ‘Something Has to Give’ was going to be successful

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves

Keaton didn’t have high hopes. Something’s Gotta Give when he first heard his concept. Although Keaton had Reeves as a potential love interest, the story would focus on his growing relationship with co-star Jack Nicholson. But according to the film’s director, Nancy Meyers, Keaton listed several reasons why the film wouldn’t work.

“When I explained this idea for the film to her, I took her out to lunch one day. I said, ‘I have this idea for a movie. I want you, I want Jack Nicholson,'” Meyers once told American Film Institute. “And she said, she thinks I’m crazy. ‘This is never going to happen. No one is going to make a movie about two middle-aged people falling in love, where a man likes the older woman better than the younger woman. Where a boy really changes. And even if they did, you’ll never have Jack. And if you catch him, no one is going to love me.

But Meyers continued to develop the project, which would end up starring both Nicholson and Keaton. The film became a critical and financial success, grossing $266 million at the box office.

Diane Keaton kissing Keanu Reeves was ‘terribly embarrassing’

The chemistry between Keaton, Reeves, and Nicholson might have been compelling enough in the movie to spark real-life dating rumors. After starring in the film, some media outlets began to speculate whether she and Nicholson had an actual romance. But Keaton claimed that the two were not dating and that the intimacy they displayed in the film was truly humiliating.

“Jack and I were humiliated most of the time,” he once said in an interview with the LA Times a>. “There was so much kissing and all this time in bed. We feel so terrified of being so exposed, and we become so close because of it.”

Similarly, Keaton felt that he experienced a similar humiliation when he kissed his other co-star Reeves.

“Kissing Keanu in the movie was so much fun but terribly embarrassing. As soon as they said ‘cut’, we would both run to opposite sides of the room,” she added.

At the same time, Keaton admitted that kissing Reeves wasn’t all bad, especially given how attractive the star was to him. The Matrix.

“It was pretty embarrassing, and for Keanu too,” Keaton once said according to the Sydney Morning Herald. “It has to do with the time of life. It’s instinctive – [while kissing him] you say, ‘Uh, probably not!’ And Keanu was like, ‘Definitely not!’ He was trying to be polite. But he is so beautiful, he is stunning. It was a guilty pleasure. A very guilty pleasure.”

Diane Keaton Wondered Why She Never Dated Jack Nicholson While Filming ‘Something’s Gotta Give’

Although they did not end up in a relationship, Keaton admitted that she and Batman this r Nicholson did a bit of bonding on set. So much so that the two actors even talked about their past relationships in their spare time.

“Failed romances,” Keaton said. “I started right away, as I knew the path to Jack was to be direct and say, ‘Okay, did you have an affair with so-and-so?'”

As they joined, Keaton wondered if they were both having similar thoughts.

“We never went out, we never did. I think we probably both thought, ‘Why didn’t we do it?’ But it wasn’t meant to be. It all depends on the weather,” she said.

