deny fans selfies and autographs

Relaxing afternoon for Justin Biebersurprised by the fans today at 17.30 in Piazza della Signoria, in the heart of Florence, escorted by two mega bodyguards. The Canadian pop star was with his girlfriend Hailey Rhode Baldwin. The couple, in Bermuda shorts and a shirt with Nike sneakers, enjoyed a ice cream, but it did not go unnoticed by those present. Immediately the people in the square recognized him: many tried to ask selfies and autographs, but the super escort denied everyone to come near.

JUSTIN BIEBER IN THE SQUARE IN FLORENCE

The singer was first paparazzed by two girls: an Italian named Sveva and a Canadian, Paige, who immediately screamed “oh god there’s Justin Bieber “ starting to shoot everything with smartphones. Immediately the people present in Piazza della Signoria recognized Bieber and his girlfriend, trying to get closer to take a picture or a selfie.

But nothing to do: all useless, the escort did not want to know. And shortly after, Bieber finished the ice cream, quickly got back into a taxi and lost their tracks.

The Canadian pop star, one of the most famous of all time, had been absent for about a month and a half from the international stages and from the spotlight due to health problems but he made himself see again in nearby Lucca. The 20 thousand spectators who flocked to the city for the other evening for the final appointment of the Lucca Summer festival were able to attend a show that smacked of redemption and marked by the artist’s great desire to get back in touch with his audience after the dramatic announcement of the disease: the world tour, launched after the release of the sixth album ‘Justice’ was, in fact, interrupted in June after the diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome which had partially paralyzed his face.





Last updated: Tuesday 2 August 2022, 19:25







