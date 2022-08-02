Criticism of Light & Magic, the Disney + documentary about ILM

There was a time when a group of pioneers had to figure out how to accomplish what others had in mind. They had in common an exacerbated enthusiasm, a creativity and a passion that had been showing in home projects from the first hour, so it is not uncommon for them to end up reunited around a common goal: to carry out the visual effects of starwars.

We are talking about a small number of specialists whose inspiration was placed at the service of a flourishing industry, that of special effects, which was beginning to take hesitant steps in the world of advertising and raise the bar in the cinema. But George Lucas was not satisfied with what already existed: he needed to take everything further and to do so create it from scratch.

VIDEO Trailer for Light & Magic, the Disney Plus documentary about the legendary special effects company

Light&Magic is a tribute and at the same time a celebration of the company Industrial Light & Magicone of the most important and influential in the cinematographic panorama because, literally, it has been shaping our dreams for more than four decades.

The iconic company has participated in more than 350 audiovisual projects and continues to test new techniques and continually reinvent itself.

Back in 2015 we decided to compile the most successful projects of ILM, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its creation… but they have not stopped adding successes and contributing technical revolutions, as is the case of the Volumealso called StageCraftwith which to generate detailed scenarios through large surround LED screens that project the environment around the actors.

The series, made up of six episodes that are around or exceed an hour in length, leads us to find out what inspired those who came under the protection of George Lucas to find the tricks to create designs, models, cameras and everything necessary to “deceive” our eyes. and at the same time give us an experience impossible to live in the plane of reality.

This process, not exempt from tensions and conflicts, takes us up to the present day, previously going through that yes, the other great milestone that dynamited the status quo of creative processes when the generation of images by computer was imposed massively in Jurassic Park after the success of Terminators 2.

Imagination and budget, the only limitations

From the address of Light&Magic has taken over Lawrence Casdanveteran screenwriter of Star Wars and Indiana Jones who has to his credit films such as The bodyguard or video games like Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire.

But perhaps the most striking thing about the documentary is its human aspect. When dealing with the subject of special effects, one could have expected him to be very forward in terms of the way in which the information is presented, but the truth is that in this sense he does not seek to be revolutionary, but rather develops in a linear in time and with the classic testimonies of the protagonists themselves.

Light & Magic – Image Gallery ( 6 images)

In this way we will be able to see and understand the dimension of the task of John Dykstra, Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Rose Duignan among many others, since they are the ones who tell us about it in their own words and talk about the evolution of the company since its inception, when it rose from nothing and had nothing to compare itself to.

Of course, there is also the testimony of George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Barry Jenkins or James Cameron, among other directors who have worked side by side pushing what seemed impossible to the most unknown limits.

We live in different stages in this way: from the most traditional workshop with a few specialists to the imposition of the digital, the inevitable expansion of the workforce with generational change and recycling included, and the current point in which there is one eye in the past and another in the future merging both worlds.

Because, no matter how much computers protect us and have expanded borders to unsuspected limits, there will always be a need for puppeteers, layout designers, background painters and creative geniuses to keep the illusion alive on the movie screen… and on the television.

As the wise Spielby says: special effects have to be at the service of the story and not be the story itself… no matter how much they dazzle us.

In short Light&Magic is a documentary that will delight lovers of the world of FX who still enjoy the films of Ray Harryhausen or Jim Henson to this day, who understand the dimension of the stop-motion technique, puppets and cable networks and have seen the cinematographic ecosystem evolve from that point to (almost) today day.