Claro Sports considers suing Fox Sports for interrupting the free broadcast of León vs. America on YouTube

Update 08/01/2022 7:49pm: Fox Sport has aired a statement in which they agree to have canceled Marca Claro’s YouTube transmission. They also cite the three exceptions in which they do not have exclusive broadcast rights.

Fox Sports is once again in a controversy through a statement published by Marca Claro and Claro Sports, revealed that they are analyzing taking legal action against whoever is responsible for the problems they had in the broadcast of the Leon vs. America match.

The game was broadcast by Fox Sports through its Fox Sports Premium channel, while Marca Claro broadcast it on its television channel and through its YouTube accountat no additional cost.

During the 40th minute of the first half youtube stream cut offdisplaying a message that the video was not available due to a rights claim by FOX Sports MX.





“This video is no longer available due to a copyright infringement claim made by FOX Sports MX.”

A few minutes later, the transmission returned and even Claro Sports commentators mentioned the problem, pointing out that their company does not charge to watch the game:

“In Marca Claro and Claro Sports free, here we do not charge. And so we will continue, even if they want to knock us down”

The problem happened on more than three occasions, causing them to not be able to broadcast the last minutes on YouTube, where the León managed to score the winning goal. The company reiterates that they have a valid license of the León matches via internet:

“That Claro Sports and Marca Claro have a current license for broadcasting rights and commercial exploitation of Club León matches through the internet, including YouTube, as well as through other media”

Arturo Elias Ayub himself, director of strategic alliances and content at America Móvil, mentioned on his Twitter account that what Fox Sports did were “dirty tricks”:

When you have a bad, expensive product like Fox Sports that competes with a MUCH BETTER product like @MarcaClaro Y @ClaroSports you have to use dirty tricks like yesterday in the #lion vs. #America even if you harm millions of fans. I leave you the official statement pic.twitter.com/lca2DWC3wp – Arturo Elias Ayub (@arturoelias) August 1, 2022

Let’s remember that Marca Claro, Claro Sports and Fox Sports share the rights to the local matches of Pachuca and Leónhighlighting that in the case of Claro, they broadcast the games for free online, as we saw in the Pachuca final against Atlas of Clausura 2022.