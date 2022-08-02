Cinemex employee shows the things that people forget in a movie theater (up to 500 pesos) – CINEMABLEND

Can you imagine being working and out of nowhere finding a 500 peso bill? It would put a smile on anyone’s face and the same thing happened to a Cinemex employee, who recounted her experience with all kinds of things that people forget.

The employees of Cinemex see, hear and sometimes smell things that few of us could imagine as perks of the trade. However, not everything is so hard, because recently a worker from the cinema chain shared everything that the public forgets in a room, she has even found money. the next time you see DC League of Super Pets, Minions: A Villain is Born or soon Bullet trainyou could take a look under your seat, you never know.

Through a couple of videos posted on TikTok, Ochoastep revealed that part of his job at Cinemex also includes cleaning rooms from the night before first thing in the morning. The images show items that he finds such as a ring, a 10 peso coin and that is when he told his anecdote.



eightstep



It’s cool too, you find money, for example: a peso below or behind the seats. Also 20, 50 and I have also found 500 pesos, several times.



eightstep



Although this is not all, in his video he also shows how people can be really forgetful, as he ran into a bottle still full of milk (poor baby, he was without his food for a few hours). The good part is that it can also be made from his mini collection, since he showed off a figure of Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) that spins Mjölnir, as happened in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Can you imagine this happening at your job? Finding a few thousand pesos sporadically and even collectible pieces from the Marvel Cinematic UniverseWithout a doubt, it is something that few workers in our country can boast of.