Ciampa will receive more opportunities under the new WWE regime

The departure of Vince McMahon has marked the beginning of a new stage in WWE, with a new management and direction, which will bring gradual changes. Among them, the most prominent is, without a doubt, the appointment of Triple H as the company’s new creative chief, a factor that is already being noted in the programming.

The clearest example is found at SummerSlam, which took place last Saturday, and was also the first PLE directed by Hunter, who did not hesitate to print various details of his own at the event, such as the debut of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai), both well-known NXT fighters.

In this sense, fightful It has been reported that another superstar from the WWE development brand could be one of the great beneficiaries of the recent regime change in the company. We talk about Ciampaone of Triple H’s favorite fighters who, according to media sources, their status in the company’s programming would be improved.

Among the improvements, it is rumored that he will be used in more fights where he can expose his skills (In fact, tonight he will compete in a triple threat against Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable for a shot at the United States Championship). Also, it would have been suggested that he recover his NXT entrance theme.

In the meantime, the fighter has received positive reviews from his peers and company staff for his work with The Miz, his willingness to accept the role assigned to him and his attitude in backstage since he was promoted to Raw. A source added that his behavior has been “great”, and he has worked hard to make the most of everything that has been presented to him under Vince McMahon, when the fighter was not even considering being on Raw at first. or SmackDown. Also, his last promo with The Miz impressed several people in backstage.

