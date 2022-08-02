Christopher Nolan advances scenes of “Oppenheimer” before its premiere in 2023

Oppenheimerthe long-awaited film Christopher Nolan about the “father” of the atomic bomb, advanced its first images this Thursday as an appetizer, before its premiere on July 21, 2023.

In a very brief video that the study Universal Pictures is playing on a loop on your social networks, with a countdown included, appears Cillian Murphy in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer as a voiceover says, “The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your time.”

The voice corresponds to Emily Bluntwho plays the scientist’s wife, Katherine, in this highly anticipated film from the director of dunkirk (2017).

Later, after a succession of images of explosions, another male voice implores: “You gave them the power to destroy themselves and made the greatest man who ever lived.”

The argument of Oppenheimer It will be based on the novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert OppenheimerPulitzer Prize winner in 2005 and written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

It will be the second time that the ambient filmmaker has made a film in the Second World War after the acclaimed and successful dunkirk (2017).

Nolan is one of the most prestigious and influential directors of the 21st century, thanks to films like inception (2010), interstellar (2014) and the lauded Batman trilogy composed by batmanbegins (2005), Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

His most recent film Tenetpremiered in the summer of 2020 despite the fact that the situation due to the coronavirus was very complicated and cinemas around the world were closed or with very limited capacity.

The film, a complex espionage thriller that intersects with temporary games, grossed 364 million dollars, a small figure for a blockbuster of this caliber and that marked Nolan’s break with Warner Bros.

The Briton had been working with Warner Bros for years, but was very critical when the studio decided to release his films in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, as an emergency measure due to COVID-19.

The move led to a split between the studio and Nolan, who from now on will release his films under the Universal label.

agencies









EFE/Javier Romualdo in Los Angeles









AJ Navarro in Leon



