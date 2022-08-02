Chris Rock’s response to Will Smith, who reappeared with a new apology

After Will Smith reappeared four months after the slap he gave Chris Rock in the past Oscars, the comedian did not miss the opportunity to respond before the new statements of the protagonist of “I’m legend”.

In accordance with U.S. Weekly, the comedian took advantage of one of his shows in the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, to make fun of what Smith said.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” joked the comedian.

Later, criticized people who are too sensitive and the victims are made.

“Everyone is trying to be a f…victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims,” said the actor.

Additionally, Rock referred to Smith as Suge Smith, making reference to the CEO of Death Row Records, Suge Knight, currently incarcerated.

“Even when Suge Smith smacked me…I went to work the next day, I have kids. I’m not going to the hospital just because I cut myself on a piece of paper right?” finished.

The decline of Will Smith

It should be remembered that despite the painful moment that was experienced during the 94th edition of the awardsthe Academy decided not to take away the Oscar for Best Actor he had won for the film “The Williams Method”.

In a meeting, the Hollywood Academy decided better to veto the artist and banned him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

For its part, Will Smith resigned his Academy membership and accepted the veto.

“I accept and respect the decision of the Academy”, he said in a brief statement sent by his representative to the US media.

This was the moment that ruined Will Smith

It was on March 28, when during the Academy Awards ceremony, the interpreter of “The Prince of Rap” made an appearance with his wife Pinckett Smith, this because he was nominated for the Best Actor categoryfrom which finally was the winner.

However, before receiving the statuette, the famous mishap occurred during the presentation of the award for Best Documentaryin which the person in charge of delivering this statuette was the comedian Chris Rock and who took the opportunity to prank Will Smith’s wifealluding to the alopecia that suffers and that has caused a substantial loss of his hair.

The teasing unnerved Will, who he got up from his seat and walked to the stage to hit chris and then tell him not to mention his wife in any way, an act that created millions of interactions and opinions around the world, but now it has been this statement of the person close to Jada herself, the one that has not left her husband standing very well.