Chris Rock would rather have a Bugatti than forgive Will Smith

Will Smith posted a video apologizing to Chris Rock. This, on the other hand, prefers to collect the millionaire with which he could add a Bugatti of 3.5 million dollars to his garage. He keeps reading and find out the rest.

August 01, 2022 7:18 p.m.

Will Smith reappeared after more than three months ostracized and apologized to Chris Rock. Through a video posted on social networks, the 53-year-old actor says he is sorry for the events that took place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles when he slapped the comedian in front of millions of viewers.

That edition of the Oscars was considered the most shameful in the history of the Academy and they determined to veto the actor born in Philadelphia for his actions with 10 years of absence from any event organized by the bosses of the seventh art. However, and despite all the repudiation that was generated against the protagonist of “hitch”, Chris Rock still doesn’t forgive him.

According to Will’s own words, Rock said he wasn’t ready to talk about it. Also, if you do, he would deprive himself of the 3 million dollars he demanded a few months ago to anyone who was interested in hearing the details of the most famous slap in history. Also money with which he could deck out his garage with a luxury supercar.

And it is that Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey they would be in the ‘pole’ to interview Chris Rock and learn the details of the case. If carried out, and with such an amount of money in the bank, the American comedian could be able to buy a Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 which is the golden dream of every lover of speed.

In 2017, this model from the French luxury manufacturer was considered the fastest production car in the world. Thanks to its 8.0-liter W16 engine and about 1,500 horsepower, the Chiron Sport 110 is capable of reaching 490 kilometers per hour peak speed… that or an apology?

