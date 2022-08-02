Chris Rock responded to Will Smith’s public apology for slapping him at the Oscars

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Daniella Navarro and Nacho Casano are won over by passion and end up in bed together

    02:51

  • While Belinda vacationed with Jared Leto, what was Christian Nodal doing with Cazzu?

    02:03

  • Niurka Marcos lashes out and declares war on Cynthia Klitbo, all for Juan Vidal

    02:39

  • Alejandra Guzmán reappears and impacts several

    02:01

  • JLo: They assure that her marriage with Ben Affleck has numbered days

    03:00

  • Myrka Dellanos and Giselle Blondet reveal what happened to their wedding dresses and that few know

    02:11

  • Christian Nodal and Cazzu show off their love in Wisin y Yandel’s concert

    01:20

  • Jennifer Lopez’s ex assures that the marriage with Ben Affleck will not last

    01:24

  • Angelina Jolie presumes that her daughter, Zahara, will enter an emblematic University

    01:18

  • Famous ARVs: Christian Nodal and Cazzu caramelized, commitment of Guaynaa and Lele Pons and more

    04:06

  • Laura Bozzo and Daniella Navarro put Salvador Zerboni against the wall

    02:08

  • Daniella Navarro is raining criticism and is called “incongruous” for romance with Nacho Casano

    02:14

  • “I lacked bad words”: Niurka Marcos confesses that she was angry with Juan Vidal

    01:09

  • Jessica Maldonado awarded the Golden Microphone for her outstanding journalistic career

    00:29

  • Bad Bunny captured in tremendous rumba after concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico

    00:24

  • Guaynaa surprises Lele Pons with a marriage proposal on stage

    00:25

  • They catch Christian Nodal and Cazzu very caramelized at Wisin y Yandel’s concert

    00:23

  • “Let it be a man!”: Andrés García attacks Roberto Palazuelos again

    00:49

  • Lorena Rojas: her sister Mayra tells how the daughter of the deceased actress lives

    03:59

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker