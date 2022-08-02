Chris Pratt praises Will Poulter “I’m proud of him”

The Star-Lord performer praised Will Poulter’s performance as Adam Warlock.

ll May 3, 2023 will be released in theaters Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the new chapter on the adventures of our favorite space pirates again directed by James Gunn, at the Atlanta studios. As anticipated in the past, this third chapter will represent the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, also laying the foundations for something new.

Interviewed by Fandango, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord) He praised the new entry Will Poulter in playing the character of Adam Warlock:

He really has a great charisma. I am so proud of him. He did a great job. He is amazing like Adam Warlock. He seems truly non-transferable. Will is such a dedicated actor, he went out of his way. He reminds me […] He did a wonderful job. I almost feel like an older brother. I’m so proud of my little brother watching him […] She is so fun, so natural, and she has an exemplary physique. People will love her character.