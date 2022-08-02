Chris Pratt Lived With A Military Man From ‘The Terminal List’ Before Getting Married – Movie News

‘The Terminal List’, the new series by Chris Pratt, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Chris Prattknown for playing Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxyreturns to the small screen to star in the new Amazon Prime Video production, the ending listin which he surrounded himself with former members of the army and even lived with one of them.

the ending list is a drama and suspense series starring the actor who brought to life one of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also the velociraptor investigator Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy. This time Pratt plays an officer of the SEAL force (Land, Sea and Air Teams of the United States Navy).

The Terminal List premiered today on Amazon Prime Video.



The series is inspired by the homonymous novel by Jack Carr and tells the story of James Reece (Pratt), after his platoon is ambushed on a secret mission. Some time later, Reece returns home to her family; however, her memories of the traumatic past she lived through will cause her to be filled with guilt and regret. In addition, she discovers that enemy forces are conspiring against her, putting her life and that of her family at risk.

In 2013, Pratt was part of the cast of The Darkest Night, a film from director Kathryn Bigelow. The actor played one of the SEAL officers who helped kill Osama Bin Laden and, for that role, he lived with Jared Shawa true SEAL who became one of his best friends.

In addition to being on the guest list at her wedding, Shaw lived with Pratt before he moved in with her. katherine schwarzeneggerhis wife. The ex-military man has also acted in Tomorrow’s War and in Alex Garland’s next film, Civil War.

Real ex-military men acted in The Terminal List.



“It was very fortuitous that we met. I told him, ‘Hey, I love the bubble that I live in and I know it’s partly created by men and women who take a gun, their boots, their uniform and go to work. You bought our freedom and I thank you. It’s time to enjoy the spoils of your service, jump into the film and television industry. It’s thriving and we need you‘” Pratt said.

Shaw showed Pratt the book on which it is based. the ending list and Pratt liked it so much that he bought the rights to it. Antoine Fuqa (the vigilante) directed the first episode and co-executive produced with him and Shaw, who is an associate producer and also has a role on the series created by David DiGilio.

Like Shaw, other former members of the military acted in The terminal list. Pratt said that he wanted the series to have a certain authenticity that many Hollywood productions do not have. “Action movies, over time, have turned SEALs into superheroes. I think when real SEALs see that they’re like, ‘No, that’s fucking Hollywood.'”, commented. Therefore, the Amazon Prime Video series tried to “honor that community”.

I love that transition for people coming out of the service and joining the film and television industry. It’s a great place for them. We had people in the props department, wardrobe, hair and makeup, as well as extras, writers and producers who were in the military.

You can see Pratt’s new production right now on Amazon Prime Video and, if you become a fan of the series, there is good news for you: the ending listby writer Carr, belongs to a literary saga, and Pratt has said he is ready to continue his character’s story on the small screen.