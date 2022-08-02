Chris Hemsworth tried to write in Spanish to congratulate his wife

Digital Millennium

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most beloved actors on the big screen.despite having an extensive career, he will always be remembered for giving life to the god of thunder, Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A photograph of the actor with his wife recently went viral, causing laughter among Internet users.

What is it about? We tell you. The Australian actor tried to impress his Latino audience. Chris Hemsworth shared a photo congratulating his wife on her birthday and He decided to make a surprise that included a sign in Spanish, this was what generated the ridicule.

Although his intention was good, he ended up confusing more than one user of the social network because the actor made it clear that he still had many classes to perfect his Spanish.

“For those of you who speak Spanish, you will notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection here with a beautiful birthday message to @elsapataky,” wrote on social networks.

Despite his confidence in showing off his message on the birthday card that Chris wrote, it can be read: “Merry Christmas”, this took all netizens by surprise.

It was planned? Some users of social networks assure that it may be a joke since something that characterizes Hemsworth is his great sense of humor.

