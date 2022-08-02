Chris Hemsworth said that Elsa Pataky rejects Thor’s muscles

many fans of Chris Hemsworth are heading to theaters to get a glimpse of the Australian star’s huge muscles in Thor: Love and Thunder, but his own wife, Elsa Pataky, could do without them.

“My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much,'” he said. Chris Hemsworth to USAToday. During a recent interview before the premiere of the Marvel movie. “There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ But a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck.'”

Director Taika Waititi, however, he is a huge fan: “It’s crazy how big he’s gotten Chris for this,” he said, “He’s already huge, but when I saw his arms, they were twice normal, as wide as my head. Coaches and others ask me how he does it. But it’s all natural.”

ddp Images

When asked how he had sized up for the role, Chris Hemsworth he mostly attributed it to boredom during the pandemic lockdowns: “It came from boredom, sitting in the COVID lockdown was like a prison,” he said Hemsworth. To combat his restlessness, the actor swam, lifted weights, and trained in martial arts. To fuel those workouts, Chris Hemsworth he said he ate about 6,000 calories a day: “It was train, eat, train, eat. There was nothing else to do. Then I showed up to the biggest movie ever.”

He continued: “It was one thing to train and eat so much and then sleep all day. To do this and then a 12-hour day on set was something else. It was horrible. I won’t do it again. Next time you can give me a costume elegant musician. I’m done.” Pataky is probably glad to hear it!

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The grueling training regimen was not the most memorable aspect of filming the last thor movie for Hemsworth. Recently, the actor shared two photos from the set with his eldest daughter, indian rose, from her first Thor movie to Love and Thunder, in which she plays Love, daughter of Gorr the Butcher God.

The actor has three children with Pataky: indian rose and the eight year old twins Tristan and Sasha. According to IMDb, both boys also appear in the film, credited as Young Thor (Tristan) and Asgardian Kid (Sasha). Hemsworth’s children were not the only ones to be protagonists: The children of Natalie Portman, Waititi Y Christian bale they also had their own cameos.

Of India’s appearance, Hemsworth wrote on Instagram, “She’s my favorite superhero.”

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.