Chris Hemsworth, biceps in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

For his fourth solo Thor movie, titled Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth got in bigger and stronger shape than ever before., gaining so much muscle that his stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton, actually struggled to keep up with his Asgardian gains. This seems normal in the Marvel universe, where each new movie is more spectacular than the previous one and the physicists of the actors undergo increasingly drastic transformations –which youtubers try to imitate–, but it could also be explained by the fact that this latest installment of the Thor franchise included Hemsworth’s first nude scene.

And while Hemsworth’s butt may have stolen the show during that Almighty City sequence—the squats must have definitely been part of his preparation for the movie—so too. he has been showing off his bicep gains at every opportunity. And she just did it again, in a backstage photo taken on the set of Love and Thunder..

“People always ask me for advice on training and I’ve learned that it’s easier to show them than to tell them”, he wrote in the image’s caption, where he has Marvel’s master of wigs, hairstylist Luca Vannella, in a headlock. “Here I am demonstrating one of my favorite exercises,” he added. “It’s called cracking the nut.”

But Hemsworth isn’t the only Thor: Love and Thunder actor to get to work on arm day. When Natalie Portman, who confessed that Chris had the courtesy of not eating meat before kissing her, was invited to return to the franchise as Dr. Jane Foster, challenged by Taika Waititi to get “as big as possible” so she could embark on her own story of superheroes and become the best duo possible. And she took the assignment seriously, training every day for nearly a year to play the Mighty Thor, impressing Hemsworth with his “otherworldly” transformation.

Philip Ellis

Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the United Kingdom covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues.

