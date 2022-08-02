Chris Brown defends the match “across the board” and greets after groping, bending the fans

Ads

Fans criticize Normani for working with attacker Chris Brown on new song

Chris Brown is looking forward to his intimate meeting and hails with fans after receiving a backlash from photos that have gone viral.

The 33-year-old singer shared a “PSA” via Instagram Stories on Monday in which he addressed recent social media images of himself groping fans, bending them down and posing for prom.

“When artist[s] (everyone) plays gigs, everyone has something called a VIP package. I haven’t met in over 7 years, ”the Grammy winner’s post began.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the fucking out of them. These are memories that will last with them forever ”.

Brown then went on to insult other “lame artists who don’t make eye contact with the people who even made it possible to have a career.”

The singer’s poses with concert goers went viral.

khaddsjai / Instagram

hanadifaraj / Instagram

The dancer wrote: “I only exist because these fans saw something in me that I never thought was possible … So I’ll do anything for my fans !!!”

Twitter users have expressed mixed feelings about Brown’s poses, with some praising the singer for giving his supporters “whatever pose they want”.

Brown defended his decision to “do it all” for his supporters via Instagram Stories.chrisbrownofficial / Instagram

One fan wrote, “The more I see Chris Browns meeting and greeting the photos… The more I want to spend $ 1000,” with another adding, “I’m in love. … The girls are really enjoying themselves.

However, other users called the photos “weird” and criticized the concert attendees for spending their money on Brown after he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and pleaded guilty to criminal assault.

“I feel it’s weird if you have trouble listening to R. Kelly’s music but you can listen to Chris Brown,” reads a tweet.

“I exist only because [of] these fans, ”he wrote. Getty Images

The meeting takes place two months after Normani was criticized for working with the singer-songwriter on “WE (Warm Embrace)”.

The 26-year-old former Fifth Harmony member, who danced and kissed Brown in the music video for her song, tweeted her support for “#TeamBreezy” in 2014.

“I love him and his personal life has nothing to do with his talent,” wrote the “Love Lies” singer at the time.

In addition to his violent incident with Rihanna – for which the designer of Fenty, 34, has publicly forgiven him – Brown has recently faced other legal issues.

Not only was he under investigation in June 2021 on suspicion of hitting a woman, but another woman sued him in January of the following year for allegedly drugging and raping her.

The plaintiff denied both allegations.

