Central Cee, announced the only Italian date of its world tour

2022 seems to be a golden year for all Italian fans of overseas and European rap. After Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated live at the Milan Summer Festival, Nas’ opening performance at the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Firenze Rocks and the announcements of the Milanese stages of two other heavyweights of the genre, Kid Cudi and Pusha T (who will perform at the Fabrique on November 22 and December 2 respectively), Central Cee will land on November 2nd on the stage of one of the most important live clubs in the Lombard capital for the only Italian date of its world tour.

Born in 1998, in recent years the rapper from Shepherd’s Bush has grinded mind-boggling numbers thanks to Wild Westhis debut EP released in 2021, ea 23, mixtape released earlier this year (which sees the participation, among others, of Rondodasosa and Baby Gang, thus sealing the ever-growing synergy between the Italian and European drill scene). But he also collected three Brit Awards nominations as Best New Artist, Best Song and Best British Hip Hop, Rap, Grime Act.

The announcement of the Milanese date comes in the wake of the new single from Central Cee, Doja. In just two weeks the song has collected tens of millions of streams and the video clip of which is directed by Cole Bennett.

Tickets for the Central Cee concert at Fabrique will be available on Dice starting August 5th.



