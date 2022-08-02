Celebrities who surprised with their partners

Last week, Spanish media uncovered the supposed romance between Luis Miguel with the businesswoman and socialite Paloma Cuevas, who is also her comadre, because she, when she was married to the bullfighter Enrique Ponce, was godmother at the baptism of the singer’s first son and Aracely Arambula.

According to the pink press, the couple was caught having dinner in a restaurant, inside a luxurious hotel, when the singer had just arrived in Spain. According to witnesses, he took her hand on more than one occasion, although no other show of affection, such as a kiss, was ever confirmed.

She separated two years ago, about to celebrate 25 years of marriage, from the bullfighter Henry Ponce. Both are parents of two girls: Paloma and Bianca. For his part, Luis Miguel ended his relationship with dancer Mollie Gould two years ago.

If the romance is confirmed, we would find ourselves facing the most recent celebrity couple with a surprising courtship that we did not see coming.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker



A surprising couple, who is even already married, is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The beginnings of their relationship drew a lot of attention, as it seemed that they were like water and oil, with nothing in common. But over time they have managed to consolidate their relationship, to the point of reaching the altar.

After forming a family with businessman Scott Disick – they had three children – Kourtney separated from him after 12 years together.

She had several conquests until Travis reappeared in her life.

He has been married twice and is the father of two sons, Alabama and Landon. Upon divorce he had some relationships, but until he started dating Kourtney he was engaged.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles



Another romance that took by surprise is that of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, who are 10 years apart. The crush occurred when both were filming the tape Don’t worry darling, in 2020, in which both share leading credits and which she directs.

Everything seems to indicate that the daily coexistence during the filming made the friendship turn into romance. She, by then, had already separated from actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis, with whom she had a nine-year relationship with two children in common.

Despite the age difference, Olivia and Harry will celebrate two years of relationship. The last thing that has transpired from the couple is that she is probably pregnant, news that so far has not been confirmed or denied.



An uneven couple that has shown that differences are not an impediment to a relationship is the one starring Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. The crush between these celebrities occurred when she was the guest on the Saturday night live program, where he participates.

During her visit to the show, she participated in several sketches; she with Pete she recorded a parody about Aladdin and Jasmine, with a kiss included.

After that night, life changed for them because they began to go out, first as friends; both were captured in an amusement park. Later as a couple, at dinners, gatherings with friends and family parties. Later came travel, California, New York and the Bahamas.

The official confirmation came some time later, when she shared images with him on social networks and since then they go everywhere together, such as the MET Gala. Even he already lives with the entire Kardashian klan, including the children that Kim had with Kanye West.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly



They form one of the couples of the moment. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly; It is clear that they are made for each other.

In 2020, she appeared in the “Bloody Valentine” music video as his model, at the time he was in a relationship with fellow singer Sommer Ray.

That same year, both filmed Midnight in the Switchgrass, a film that passed without pain or glory, but in which they fell in love. They began to relate during the filming, but the pandemic arrived and the filming was stopped; however, they did not stop frequenting each other.

A source close to the production revealed to E! News, at the time, that they were dating and getting to know each other. Finally, the news was confirmed.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman



She is a fashion designer, partner and creative director of the firm Marchesa; he is a renowned movie actor, the chances of them meeting and starting a relationship were slim.

But fate had other plans. After the scandal involving her ex-partner, predator Harvey Weinstein, and after her controversial divorce, Georgina found comfort and support in the now 49-year-old model and actor.

The confirmation of their relationship took place at the Tribeca Film Festival, where they were seen together holding hands as a couple, confirming their courtship that was already speculated.

Although they continue to maintain a low-key relationship, there have been times when they have been seen together, such as on red carpets, parades or presentations, where they are not afraid to show how much in love they are.

Hi Guru,

I am desperate, in the morning and afternoon it is cold and at noon it is hot. Some days I roast and others I freeze. How do I dress?

Carmen

Hi carmen:

The ideal for when the weather is as changeable as it currently is in CDMX is to dress in layers. Let your base layer be a summer outfit, not too light and on top you can put on a sweater or sweatshirt. Finish off with a feather or light jacket so it doesn’t bulk up with what you’re wearing underneath. It’s hard to look stylish and fashionable with this system, but you can! Put your fashionista creativity to work…

Guru kisses, XOXO

Write your query to: [email protected]