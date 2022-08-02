Celebrities who have leaked intimate sexual videos

Several celebrities have suffered the theft of their intimate images and videos. What is the one you remember the most?

In recent years, with the invention of different technological platforms, hackers have become one of the main enemies of celebrities, who have in their accounts and devices too much personal information that is sometimes stolen and published through social networks.

The main scandals that have been experienced have to do with the filtering of intimate photographs that celebrities have very protectedbut with the cunning of these ‘rogues’ they manage to bypass the security of the different devices and access these private videos or images.

Here we comment on some of the cases that went viral regarding this topic:

Paris Hilton

The renowned American model, actress and businesswoman had to go through a difficult time when an intimate video of him was published in 2003 by her boyfriend at the time, Rick Salomonwho is the same person with whom Hilton has sex in a recording that lasts 43 minutes.

The film was titled “1 Night in Paris” and It was recorded by the couple in 2001after a few years the video was marketed without the consent of the model, for this reason, during the year 2005, the heir to the Hilton empire decided to sue him, managing to take the ruling in his favor and winning 400 thousand dollars.