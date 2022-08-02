Celebrities who have leaked intimate sexual videos
Several celebrities have suffered the theft of their intimate images and videos. What is the one you remember the most?
In recent years, with the invention of different technological platforms, hackers have become one of the main enemies of celebrities, who have in their accounts and devices too much personal information that is sometimes stolen and published through social networks.
The main scandals that have been experienced have to do with the filtering of intimate photographs that celebrities have very protectedbut with the cunning of these ‘rogues’ they manage to bypass the security of the different devices and access these private videos or images.
Here we comment on some of the cases that went viral regarding this topic:
Paris Hilton
The renowned American model, actress and businesswoman had to go through a difficult time when an intimate video of him was published in 2003 by her boyfriend at the time, Rick Salomonwho is the same person with whom Hilton has sex in a recording that lasts 43 minutes.
The film was titled “1 Night in Paris” and It was recorded by the couple in 2001after a few years the video was marketed without the consent of the model, for this reason, during the year 2005, the heir to the Hilton empire decided to sue him, managing to take the ruling in his favor and winning 400 thousand dollars.
kim kardashian
The American model lived a moment that shot her to fame, thanks to a erotic video that was leaked in 2007, in which the businesswoman appeared together with her partner at the time, the rapper Ray J, having sex.
However, some time ago it became known that everything was actually planned and at no time was there a dark hand to bring the videos to light. Lead man Ray J commented in an interview, “I have never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim and myself, and we have always been partners from the beginning”.
In this way, the different versions of this case that have emerged during the last 15 years were denied, however, This was very effective for the American to become a star.
Anne Hathaway
The famous American actress suffered an embarrassing moment when some images that she had taken at home and had protected on the internet they were stolen and later published by a hacker. In them, Hathaway she would appear in her bedroom and bathroom completely naked, sometimes with her husband or sometimes alone.
Jennifer Lawrence
The Oscar winner for best actress has become a target for many hackers who have stolen her intimate videos and images, these have been published by social networks. The first time this embarrassing moment happened to him was when nude photos of Lawrence were posted on the internetsubsequently, they published a video of the American while dancing on a striptease pole.
Emma Watson
The famous actress from Harry Potter was not spared from these hacker attacks, Well, a group of cyber thieves violated your privacy and fI filter almost 100 images of his. Later, her work team commented that she does not appear totally naked in any of them.
“Photographs of a dress test that Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photos,” a spokesperson told the media.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
It should be noted that one of the most famous episodes regarding the video leakIt happened in 1995after some electricians stole some of the couple’s belongings and in them was a video of actress Pamela Anderson and her husband Tommy Lee having sex while on their honeymoon.
This fact went down in history, being so, that a few months ago it was published Pam & Tommy in Star +, a series that narrates this event that marked the life of the actress and the musician.
Font:
Digital Integrated System
PUBLISHED: 02 August – 2022
after reading this
how did you think?
I like it
0
I’m lovin ‘it
0
I enjoy
0
amazes me
0
It saddens me
0
It makes me angry
0