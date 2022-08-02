Carrefour has the fan that everyone wants in their home

The heat It is not giving us a second of respite during this summer, it does not matter if it is day or night, temperatures do not drop below 30º at any time. East summer is being one of the hottest of recent years, so commercial companies try to suffocate high temperatures offering its customers the best products for the home air conditioning.

During this month of July, Carrefour seeks that high temperatures are not an impediment for its customers to enjoy the summer, at least when they are at home, which is why it has put this tower fan Aigostar Zico at a real bargain price.

The fan you want in your living room

this fan Aigostar Zico is one of the products most demanded at Carrefour today. An apparatus that is designed to oscillate with a 70º wide angle, moving from left to right in order to offer a refreshing breeze throughout the room. Count with one 1.8m cable long that allows you to place this fan in the place you need, it is also very easy to transport thanks to its integrated handle with which you can comfortably carry this fan from one room to another.

This product has 3 speeds different: low, medium and high, which will give you that feeling of freshness at all times of the day. It also has 3 modes operating: Normalexpels air continuously; Natural, expels air at intervals stopping and starting; Y Repose, which lowers the speed to a minimum after 30 min of use. Some modes that will adapt to each of your needs and each of the rooms in your home.

Refresh yourself at any time of the day

The Aigostar Zico is designed to be powerful and quiet at the same time, since it is capable of expelling a powerful flow of air of up to 6m/s, with the ability to rapidly cool rooms up to 15-20m² without you even noticing that this fan is working. Your measurements of 26 x 26 x 92cm They will allow you to place this device in any corner where it does not bother.

In addition, it stands out for its low energy consumption of only 50W, and even has a 15 hour timer, so that it turns off automatically when you are not at home or you have forgotten to turn it off before sleeping. Although you won’t have to get out of bed to do it since it includes a practical remote control with a range of up to 5m, with which you can control this Aigostar Zico and even know the real temperature of the room.

It is time for you to stop suffering from the intense heat that summer has brought us, at least when you are at home with this Aigostar Zico fan that Carrefour offers. At the moment, this offer is only available through its website, where you can find this product at a knockdown price of €49.99.