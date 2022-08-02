Camila Hair share TikTok singing Luis Miguel and what a fantasy.

Camila Hair She is considered one of the most important singers today and her talent has led her to resounding success. After ending her relationship with him, also a singer Shawn Mendezthe artist has gone through complicated stages, however, she has always proven to be much stronger than the adversities, above all, that she has healed little by little.

Camila Hair She has always proven to be a natural woman and, above all, she does not deny her Latin roots, which is why she recently shared a video singing Luis Miguel and how beautiful it looks.

Camila Cabello sings Luis Miguel

Camila Hair surprised his TikTok followers, singing ‘Now you can leave’ by Luis Miguel and many applauded him in the comments of his video on the social network.

With a set of pants and a white sweatshirt and disheveled bun, it seems that the Cuban was having a great time recording tiktoks. To simulate a microphone, the singer grabbed a kitchen shovel and, with enthusiasm, she sang one of the most representative and popular songs of Luis Miguel.

The truth is that the interpretation came out very well.

Users began to comment that the lyrics of ‘Now you can leave’ it could be a hint for his ex boyfriend Shawn Mendeswith whom he ended at the end of 2021, however, many others assured that it is simple humor.

@camilacabello I needed somerhing to do while my eggs were boiling (not a euphemism) original sound

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The musicians put an end to their relationship in November 2021the Cuban revealed that, as she grew older, her priorities changed and she considers that the same thing happened to the singer, therefore, for the health and well-being of both, they preferred to end their romance.

Fans of the couple were saddened to hear the news, however, Shawn and Camila tried to handle it as maturely as possible. and they assured that, if they started their relationship being best friends, they would end it the same way.

The truth is that the TikTok of Camila singing Luis Miguel it could have been simple entertainment… or not?