BRZRKR, the comic created by Keanu Reeves will have an anime adaptation

The Japanese animation industry is about to receive its next story from the very same Keanu Reevesand that’s because during the Comic Con that took place a few days ago in San Diego it was revealed that the comic of BRZRKR it will become in a anime produced by animation studio Production I.G.

Among the details of this adaptation, it has only been confirmed that BRSRKR will have two seasons Based on the comic written by the Keanu Reeves/Matt Kindt duo and illustrated by illustrators Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree. The written work has to date a total of 12 compilation volumes.

the comic of BRZRKR follow “B”, an immortal warrior who has been making his way in a spiral of violence for more than 80,000 years. After so long on Earth, B has finally found a way to bring him back to sanity by undertaking missions for the US government too violent and dangerous for anyone else.

The series of anime from netflix It will serve as a spin-off to the original comic, while expanding its own universe by exploring different elements that lie within the main story. It is more than obvious that “B” is the animated representation of the Canadian actor, therefore it will be Keanu Reeves who will lend his voice to the protagonist.

We are facing a new and interesting alternative line in the trajectory of Keanu Reeves in the entertainment industry, after all the SDCC was also the stage to present the first trailer and promotional image of John Wick 4.

Will you watch the anime of BRZRKR based on the Keanu Reeves comic?

***

NANI?, a vlog where we will discuss the central issues of the Asian audiovisual entertainment agenda, mainly from the Japanese industry. Don’t miss it on our channel Youtube.