Bryan Danielson could have been fired from WWE after his memorable segment with The Miz on Talking Smack

With the separation of brands carried out in 2016, WWE wanted to offer fans two products that were sufficiently different from each other. While Monday Night Raw was still the company’s “A show”, Friday Night SmackDown became the so-called “land of opportunity”, where daniel bryan Y Shane McMahon they tried to put on the freshest show possible.

As a complement, came talking smacka program hosted by Bryan Danielson and Renee Paquette that, in its origins, it lacked a proper scriptallowing superstars to show more of their personality, a decisive factor that led to great success among fans.

In this sense, one of the most remembered moments had Danielson and The Miz as protagonists, who got into a tremendously realistic discussionwhich ended with Bryan leaving the table, leaving fans wondering if what they had seen was real or not.

Meanwhile, Bryan was recently interviewed on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, where he was able to address various topics, including his memorable segment with The Miz on Talking Smack. Next we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

About his remembered segment in Talking Smack

“Miz was very frustrated. He was the Intercontinental Champion and they didn’t use him much on television. I was very frustrated that I was not cleared to wrestle even though numerous doctors had cleared me to compete. And you know, I get why, but, anyway, that’s a long story.

So, back to the subject of my frustration, we came up with the following. The original plan that Mike and I had come up with was that I was going to beat him up.. We wanted to get into each other’s shoes so much that it was plausible that I was angry enough to hit him, and that was the goal.



The idea was that either they fired me, or that people wanted to see the fight so much that they had to authorize me to fight. But then Mike did such a great job that, intuitively, I felt it was best to leave, because that situation was also very good. Leave him (The Miz) with that anger. It was so good. Mike and I legitimately don’t like each other, but Mike is also someone I respect a lot for working very, very hard..”

About her participation in Total Bellas

“I have to go live at John Cena’s house. I hate filming a reality show. You constantly change your clothes on the same day to go film something pretending it’s a different day. This is supposed to be real. Can’t I take the same clothes? They tell me: ‘No, you can’t.’



It was very hard, because when you go through something like retirement and they take away what you love, you want to be surrounded by friends and family.. Brie was on tour full time with wrestling (WWE), so she would leave on Fridays and not come back until Wednesday. We filmed on Wednesday, Thursday, and she left on Friday. She was at John Cena’s guest house. There were many rules. I have the dog. I love John. I think John is great, but that was not the ideal place.

So they write these stories, which sometimes become true stories. One of the discussions became real. So it was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, I don’t want to be here anymore,’ so I left. It was bad. It actually started with Nicole and I having an argument because Brie and I had bought this property. We were going to build a house. I wanted it to be a smaller house. Nicole wanted it to be a bigger house. It’s not your house. It is my home.”

On decisions and luck in the world of professional wrestling

“It became a matter of deserving things, deserving this or deserving that, or whatever. My take on all of this is that none of us deserve what we’ve gotten.. For example, I’ve met a lot of fantastic fighters along the way who never got to where I was through sheer luck, good or bad. Good luck from me. Bad luck on your part.

When you look at someone like Nigel McGuinness, the only reason he wasn’t like me or more successful is because he was honest about the torn biceps, and I was lying about the concussions and seizures.. When you go to the doctor and they ask you those questions, it wasn’t like I thought, ‘Oh, I have to lie to him about my concussion.’ They asked me and that part of your brain that reacts on instinct said, ‘I’m fine,’ while he said, ‘Well, I have to tell him about my torn biceps,’ or whatever. That is the difference that I got where I got and that he never played a match in WWE.”

