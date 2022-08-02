Britney Spears visits a bar for the first time in her life

The singer Britney Spears has wanted to make her followers participate in an unprecedented moment in her lifeor so she has assured at least on her Instagram account.

The princess of pop has visited a bar for the first time in her 40 years of existence, accompanied by her assistant and good friend Victoria Asher. Both have been able to enjoy some delicious cocktails, which have turned out to be even tastier than expected for the American interpreter after spending 13 years in prison.

“I’m glad they took 13 years of freedom away from me so I could have a cocktail. I feel so lucky! ”, She has written with irony in the description of the video, which portrays the two women having a great time in an establishment so surprising for the diva.

Last January, Britney confessed that she had had the opportunity to have her first glass of wine in just over 13 years. To liven up her evening at home, the artist did not hesitate to put on a danceable song by her friend and mentor Madonna while allowing herself to be carried away by her newly rediscovered disinhibitions.

