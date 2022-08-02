Britney Spears reveals that the celebrities who attended her wedding were a “surprise”

Britney Spears is celebrating the two-month anniversary of her wedding to Sam Asghari with a thank you to the celebrity guests who “surprised” her at the nuptials.

Spears, 40, married her partner Sam Asghari, 28, during a star-studded wedding at their Los Angeles home on June 9. To commemorate the two-month anniversary, the singer shared a photo of the reception hall on Instagram on Sunday and told her followers that Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Madonna surprised her on the big day.

“Guys, I just got married two months ago!!! Can you believe it?” Spears captioned the post. “I’m going to Disneyland soon, my happy place!!!”

“This is the dance floor at my fairy tale wedding before we dance… this is our special car,” he said, showing a photo of the dance floor and a white car with the caption “Just Married.” [“Recién casados”].

Spears continued the caption: “Thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna and @parishilton for surprising me!!!”

The “Toxic” singer also gave a special shout out to Selena Gomez, who told Spears multiple times that “all she wants is for me to be happy.”

“It was a very, very, very special wedding!!!” the pop star wrote.

After the wedding, Gomez shared that she felt “so honored” to have been a part of the couple’s intimate wedding. the star of Only Murders in the Building took to her Instagram stories to share Spears’ post from the wedding, writing, “Congratulations Britney! It is an honor to have been part of your wedding. Love you!!”.

For its part, the socialist Paris Hilton shared a series of photos from the party on Instagram.

“Just icons. I had a wonderful time celebrating the fairy tale couple. What a beautiful night,” he captioned the post.

In the first image, Hilton is seen posing with Spears and Madonna, Gomez, Barrymore and Donatella Versace. In another photo, Hilton has his arm around Gomez as he poses with Versace in another.

Spears’ wedding dress was made by the Italian designer, in addition to the other two outfits she wore during the night. Versace’s wedding dress featured off-the-shoulder cap sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a deep leg slit.

The singer thanked Versace for making her feel like a “real princess” on her wedding day. “A huge thank you to Donatella Versace and the Versace team for making me a real life princess!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram.