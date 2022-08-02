Britney Spears accuses her mom Lynne of abuse on Instagram

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram again to accuse her family of abusing her during her 13-year conservatorship.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, the pop singer called out her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly avoiding, lying to, and exploiting her while pretending to be a model mother. She made the accusations hours after her mother denied ignoring text messages the “Gimme More” artist sent her from a mental health facility in 2019.

“Ma, did you also let people know that this is one of the only times I [enviaste un mensaje de texto]?” Britney Spears wrote. “Playing the role of responsible perfect mother and going to church in Louisiana… that’s a joke!!! You all screwed me up… I don’t remember ever getting a text from you!!!”

In her Instagram post, the Grammy winner accused her mother of hiding coffee from her “every morning” and only showing photos of her youngest daughter, Jamie Lynn, and Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Maddie, in the kitchen. Britney Spears wrote that when she tried to add a photo of herself to the mix “every morning,” her mother allegedly kept them while her oldest daughter slept.

Britney Spears also alleged that Lynne Spears stayed at the singer’s beach house while the “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker “couldn’t even have” her own car keys. artist reminded her mother that she was supposedly forced to attend three AA meetings a week, despite hating alcohol.

“They have some nerve showing their texts when they know they hurt me so bad it’s not even funny!!!” Britney Spears continued.

Later in her statement, Britney Spears claimed that her mother acted like she “had no idea what was going on” when the conservatorship began, despite knowing about the arrangement for weeks. Not long after the conservatorship went into effect, Britney Spears said, her mother drew her daughter’s angst for her book “Through the Storm: A True Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World,” while the ex-husband of Britney Spears, Kevin Federline “took away” his children.

Britney Spears also recalled that Lynne Spears allegedly went out for drinks with her daughter-in-law “every night” and took “stupid pictures” while the pop star couldn’t see her boyfriend or “go anywhere” under guardianship.

In November, a Los Angeles judge finally rescinded the conservatorship that had been in place since 2008.

“You abused me,” Spears wrote. “Yes I will say and I’m surprised you still play prayer loving mom.”

Earlier this week, Lynne Spears appealed to her daughter via Instagram after Britney Spears’ childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald posted screenshots of the “full” version of a text conversation she allegedly had with her. the lead singer of “Circus” in 2019. According to Page Six, Fitzgerald defended herself on social media after Britney Spears claimed that both her friend and her mother never texted her back when she asked for help while in a nursing home. mental health in 2019.

“Britney, I have all the ‘full conversations’ too!” Lynne Spears wrote on Instagram Monday, “It hurts me that you feel like the people who love you most betrayed you! Let me go with you! Love you!”

