Brendan Fraser praises Sadie Sink’s performance in ‘The Whale’

After Brendan Fraser trended for his 400-pound character in “The Whale,” the actor has now praised the work of his co-star Sadie Sink, star of Stranger Things.

Who does Sadie Sink play in The Whale?

And although Fraser is already emerging as one of the favorites to win the Oscar Award in 2024, the actor did not want to leave behind the performance of his co-star Sadie Sink, who plays Ellie, daughter of the protagonist.

“I got lost in his performance… [Estaba] captivated by the fierce beauty with which she plays this character. She is a very sweet young lady with a BIG future ahead of her.”

Sadie Sink became a favorite with her performance in the fourth season of Stranger Things, playing Max Mayfield, a young woman who lives in a “dysfunctional” environment and goes through bouts of anxiety and depression.

What is The Whale about?

“The Whale” is a movie about a 500-pound recluse hiding from the world by eating himself to death, getting a chance at redemption just as he gives up his life.

The film was directed by Darren Aronofsky, yes, the same one who made “Black Swan”, with which Natalie Portman won an Oscar.

The film will premiere in the official competition of the Venice Film Festival, along with “Bardo” by Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu.