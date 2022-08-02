* Promises to win the Oscar

(EL UNIVERSAL).- There are already predictions about the 2023 Oscar Awards! Although several films have not even been released in theaters, critics are already betting on the good performance of actors such as Brendan Fraser and Hugh Jackman, with their performance in the films “The Whale” and “The Sun” , respectively, but that is not the only surprise, because the name of the Mexican actor Daniel Jiménez Cacho also sounds very strong, due to his role in “Bardo”, could any of them be the winner? Place your bets!

“Variety” released a list of possible candidates and candidates who could be nominated in nine of the 23 categories of the Oscar Awards, in its ninety-fifth edition, which will take place on March 12 next year. While, in the most recent delivery, Will Smith was the actor who received the award for Best Performance, thanks to his role as Richard Williams in “King Richard”, and “CODA” deserved the recognition of “Best Film”, this year new productions and interpreters are added that could reach the award. Which are?

Who could compete for the Oscar for Best Actor in 2023?

Hugh Jackman – “The Sun”

Peter (Hugh) witnesses his new family, along with Emma, ​​his new partner and their newborn son begin to fall apart, when his ex-wife Kate reappears in his life with Nicholas, a teenage son.

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

A writer and teacher with a severe obesity problem seeks to redeem himself and resume his relationship with his teenage daughter.

Bill Nighy – “Living”

It is an English adaptation of “Ikuru”, a 1952 film, in which a cancer patient must make a decision that will change his life.

Daniel Giménez Cacho – “Bard”

The film, released directly on Netflix, explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

The tape is a “biopic” of the life of “the king of rock”, Elvis Presley; through his childhood and until he established himself as one of the most important singers in the history of music. The complex relationship that he establishes with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is also told.