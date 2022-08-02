Brad Pitt wears a colorful green suit while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of Bullet Train

|

Brad Pitt rocked a somewhat colorful ensemble as he hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Bullet Train.

The 58-year-old actor was all smiles at the premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actor was also seen on the red carpet with his co-star Logan Lerman and his manager Cynthia Pete Dante.

Colorful: Brad Pitt, 58, rocked a somewhat colorful ensemble as he hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Bullet Train The actor was all smiles at the premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

Pete stepped out in a teal knit top under a light lime green coat and matching baggy pants.

He also wore an early make-up of a salt and pepper beard for his night on the red carpet.

The actor completed his look with yellow Adidas sneakers with maroon stripes.

Brad and Logan: The actor was also seen on the red carpet with his co-star Logan Lerman

Brad and Cynthia: Brad Pitt also hit the red carpet with his manager Cynthia Pitt Dante

Brad’s look: Pitt stepped out in a teal knit shirt under a light lime green coat with matching baggy pants.

Goatee: He also sported an early makeover with a bit of salt and pepper on his night out on the red carpet.

The Los Angeles premiere saw Pete return home, after the last few weeks of flying around the world for the international premieres of Bullet Train.

It was first seen in Paris on July 18, before flying to Berlin for the premiere there the following day.

It completed its promotional tour of three cities in three days with the London premiere just one day after Berlin.

Preparing a plane: The Los Angeles premiere saw Pete return home, after the last few weeks of taking a plane around the world for the international premieres of Bullet Train.

BERLIN: It was first seen in Paris on July 18, before traveling to Berlin for the premiere there the following day.

Bullet Train is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel Maria Beetle, adapted for this film by Zak Olkewicz (Street of Fear: Part Two – 1978).

Pete plays a killer known as Ladybug, who tries to leave his murderous world behind when his therapist Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) talks him into one last job.

His job is to board a fast train from Tokyo to Kyoto and retrieve a suitcase, though he soon discovers there are other assassins on board with the same goal.

New Movie: Bullet Train is based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Kotare Isaka, which was adapted for this film by Zach Olkowicz (Street of Fear: Part Two – 1978)

Assassin: Pitt plays an assassin known as Ladybug, who is trying to leave his mortal world behind when his therapist Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) talks him into a final job.

More Assassins: His mission is to board an express train from Tokyo to Kyoto and retrieve a suitcase, though he soon learns there are other assassins on board with the same goal.

After the bullet train hits theaters, Pete will next appear in Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated Babylon.

Set in Hollywood’s transition period from the silent film era to “talkers”, the film arrived in a limited release on Christmas Day and on January 6, 2023 in general release.

He’ll also reunite with his Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney in an untitled project about a pair of highly capable psychics who have been given the same job.

Coming Soon: After The Bullet Train Hits Theaters, Pete Will Appear In The Highly Anticipated Damien Chazelle Babel