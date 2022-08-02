Brad Pitt confesses what moves him to the tears of his daughter with Angelina Jolie, Shiloh

Brad Pitt spoke about how the incredible talent of his daughter with Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, moves him to tears. He even revealed that he does not know from whom he inherited the great ability that has made it viral in recent days.

The Hollywood actor shares six children with Angelina Jolie, with whom he is still in legal action for the custody of the young people after his divorce in 2019. Recently Brad Pitt traveled to Rome to reunite with his partner and family and thus celebrate the 14th birthday of their twins, Vivienne and Knox.

Brad Pitt moved to tears by Shiloh’s talent

As a proud father, Brad Pitt boasts the dance skills of Shiloh and confesses that he feels very happy for her. The “Bullet Train” actor walked the red carpet of his upcoming movie where he was asked about the viral video of her daughter showing off her dance skills.

“it moves me to tears”, Said the actor about his daughter’s love for dance, adding that she is also a very beautiful little girl. “I don’t know where he got it from. I am Mr. Two-Left-Feet”, he confessed between laughs exclusively to ET.

Regarding the unknown about his position before his children seeking to sneak into the creative arts or wanting to stay out of the public eye, Brad Pitt commented: “I love that they find their own way, that they find things that interest them and flourish”.

Watch here the video of Shilh Jolie-Pitt dancing