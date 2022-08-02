Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson break their faces the old-fashioned way in new Bullet Train clip

Brad Pitt has been absent from the leading roles since Ad Astra, in 2019. We saw him briefly in The Lost City, but his return will be this Friday, when Bullet Train lands in Spanish cinemas.

The new movie of David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw) takes us to Japan, where five elite hitmen find themselves aboard a bullet train between Tokyo and Morioka.

The three of them get on the train with different missions, but their interests share a goal, something that will trigger an all-out battle in each train car.

Bullet Train is anticipated to be a wildly frenetic action thriller with bizarre fight scenes. To show this we have the clip of the combat sequence between Aaron Taylor Johnson and Brad Pitt that we’ve had glimpses of in the trailers.

We see that both characters are not exactly one of those who sit down to settle differences with a quiet chat over coffee, but one of those who throw glass bottles at their heads.

We also momentarily see Karen Fukuharawhom many of you will recognize for her role in The Boys, where she plays Kimiko Miyashiro.

Bullet Train stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny and Zazie Beetz.

The film was shot almost entirely on sound recording studios, which allowed safe enclosed spaces to film its many scenes in which the characters try to kill each other.

Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson star in a new clip from #BulletTrain The film releases on August 5 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/af5b8cqqmL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 1, 2022

In addition to Bullet Train, Brad Pitt has in post-production the film of Babylonand recently announced a project together with George Clooney and the manager jon wattsresponsible for tapes like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Before that, his character from Bullet Train, ladybugyou must get out alive from this bullet train that will become a death trap for some of its passengers.