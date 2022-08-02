blunt response when they decide to joke about their work

The singer Ariana Grande is moving away more and more from her musical facet to turn to the various occupations that she has been adopting in recent times. A fan has spoken about this, who has made a comment that has not sat well with the American singer at all, but who has responded with a lot of class.

Everything has arisen as a result of the Florida company taking out its cosmetics brand a year ago, which it has nicknamed REM Beauty. The products that it has been launching include lip gloss, matte and metallic eye shadows, mascara, highlighter, eyelashes, among others, priced from 16 to 24 dollars. A brand created especially so that its users can experiment and show all their creativity through makeup time.

When Ariana Grande was doing an unboxing of her brand’s products and explaining how they should be used correctly, a Florida fan account posted the following comment “Please remember that you are a singer”, referring to the fact that she is not focused one hundred percent on her musical career.

To this, Ariana Grande has decided to answer: “Actually, I’ve never felt more comfortable with my voice or as a singer,” proving once again that she is a woman with an enviable personality. It is true that the singer has not released any LP since she released positions in the year 2020. Something that has many of his fans desperate.

It must be taken into account that the artist has been immersed for a long time in preparing her role as Glinda for the film adaptation that will be made of The Good Witch, which as we all know, is a famous Broadway musical Ricked. In this way, we can see Ariana Grande share the big screen with Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba.