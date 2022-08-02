‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be based on the Mayan and Aztec culture

The Tenoch Huerta was officially introduced asnamor«, the villain of the new film of Marvel«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever«. Since it became known that the Mexican would be involved in this project, the suspicions that the culture of our country would have a special role in the film began to gain strength; now each and every one of them was confirmed, because the first advance shows that the production took various aspects of the Mayans and Aztecs to create the character of Huerta.

Although in the world of comics «namor» is the king of Atlantis, a nation that dominated Europe and North Africa thanks to its impressive technology; in the film some permissions were given and the image of the character was changed to characterize him the same as the nobility of the pre-Hispanic era.

Also read: Who are the three Mexicans in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

Not only its appearance is different, since we can see tenoch with a lock beard and facial piercings; the clothing is also a clear reference to Mexico, as it is made up of large plumes, with figures of jaguars on them; in addition to bracelets and typical jewelry of our ancestors.

But that’s not all, at the end of last year it was revealed that part of the scenes of the Atlantis scenes were recorded in a location built as a typical Mexican villa, in addition to the fact that extras with Hispanic characteristics were sought to give life to the inhabitants of this underwater nation.

In addition, according to several specialized portals on the subject, the «namor» of the actor of «narcs«, will be characterized by having abilities for mathematics [MLD1] like the Mayans, and their philosophy of war will be very similar to that of the Aztecs.

Even in one of the brief scenes shown in the trailer, Nabor can be seen leaning against a painting, which is very similar to Quetzalcóatl, one of the most important gods for Mesoamericans and who is represented as a feathered serpent.