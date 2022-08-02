“Black Adam”: theatrical release, cast, plot and trailer for the DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson

After years of delays, Dwayne Johnson – one of the biggest stars on the planet, figuratively and literally – is finally making his way into the DC Extended Universe with Black Adam. And we even have a trailer to prove it!

More mercurial anti-hero than virtuous super-savior, Black Adam (aka Teth-Adam) has been hanging out in DC comics since the 1940s and has established himself as one of the most notorious villains of all time (2009, IGN ranked him 16th largest, above characters like Bane, Venom and Doc Ock, and just behind Goblin).

The list of IGN cites modern comic book stories (written by authors such as Geoff Johns and David Goyer) to elevate Black Adam’s stature in the annals of DC: “Adam’s dedication to his home and family is what helped redefine the character. making him a person who performs reprehensible actions but within strict moral boundaries, “they write about his changing nature. Depth always makes a villain more interesting, after all.

It looks like the movie on Black Adam will build on the character revamp in the late 90s and beyond: as seen in the trailer, Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society, the forerunner of the Justice League with which Teth-Adam dueled and later joined. Other members include Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), all featured in the film.

Here’s everything we know about Black Adam:

Dwayne Johnson says that Black Adam “Will usher in a new era of the DC universe”

Talking with Men’s Journal a while ago, Johnson excited comic book nerds around the world by revealing that “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change” with the introduction of Teth-Adam. Anyone familiar with the source material is unlikely to find this far-fetched statement: Adam lives up to Superman and Shazam when it comes to raw strength and skill set, as has been proven time and again throughout DC’s long history.

In view of the release of Black Adam, scheduled for next year, Johnson often returns to the matter. In a conversation with Screen Rant the 50-year-old said that director Jaume Collet-Serra “wanted to create a film that was disruptive, but that could also initiate the swing of the pendulum in the DC universe … to usher in a new era of its own.”